ब्रिटेन का नया कानून बना शरीफ परिवार की मुसीबत, खरीदी गई संपत्ति का देना होगा ब्योरा

एजेंसी, लंदन Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 05:32 PM IST
UK new property law spells trouble for Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif family 
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ
ब्रिटेन का नया संपत्ति कानून पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ, उनके परिवार समेत उनके देश के कई राजनेताओं के लिए मुसीबत बन सकता है। पिछले हफ्ते ब्रिटेन सरकार की ओर से लाए गए इस कानून के मुताबिक गलत तरीके के कमाए गए धन से खरीदी गई 50 हजार पाउंड से अधिक की संपत्ति की जानकारी देना होगा।

 वहीं प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों के पास ऐसी संपत्ति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने और उसे जब्त करने का अधिकार होगा। इससे पहले ट्रांसपरेंसी इंटरनेशनल ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में दावा किया था कि ब्रिटेन में शरीफ परिवार के चार एवेंफिल्ड हाउस फ्लैट हैं, जिनकी कीमत करीब 70 करोड़ रुपये है। 

 ब्रिटेन ने पहली बार ऐसा संपत्ति कानून बनाया है, जिसमें यूरोपीय यूनियन से बाहर के देशों के भ्रष्ट राजनेताओं से वसूली का प्रावधान है। यह कानून भ्रष्ट लोगों को ब्रिटेन में शरण लेने से रोकेगा। वहीं एजेंसियों को गुमराह करने वालों पर जुर्माना और जेल की सजा भी हो सकती है। 

यह नया कानून पाकिस्तान राजनेताओं के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन सकता है क्योंकि वहां के नेता संपत्ति अपने सहयोगियों के नाम से खरीदते हैं। वहीं कई और चीजें इन राजनेताओं के खिलाफ जा सकती हैं। जैसे, ब्रिटेन का अनएक्सप्लेंड वेल्थ आर्डर और राजनीतिक रूप से एक्सपोस्ड (उजागर) हो चुके व्यक्ति के लिए जांच के लिए अन्य किसी गंभीर आपराधिक मामले की जरूरत न होने संबंधी आदेश। 

गौरतलब है कि एक अन्य रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ब्रिटेन के इस नए कानून के तहत 4.4 अरब पाउंड की संपत्ति जांच के घेरे में आ सकती है। ज्ञात हो कि पनामा पेपर लीक मामले में दोषी ठहराए जाने के बाद नवाज को कुर्सी गंवानी पड़ी थी। 
nawaz sharif uk property law pakistan नवाज शरीफ ब्रिटेन का नया संपत्ति कानून

