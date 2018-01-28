अपना शहर चुनें

Spicejet: सीप्लेन पर्यटन को व्यापक रूप से बढ़ावा देगा

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, दावोस Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 11:02 PM IST
SpiceJet CEO said Seaplane will boost tourism widely
Seaplane
प्रमुख विमानन कंपनी स्पाइसजेट के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) अजय सिंह ने देश में सीप्लेन के विकास की व्यापक संभावना जताई है। उन्होंने कहा है कि परिवहन का यह नया तरीका देश में पर्यटन के क्षेत्र को व्यापक तरीके से बढ़ावा दे सकता है, क्योंकि ये किसी भी पोखर को हवाईअड्डा या किसी भी नदी को रनवे में तब्दील करने में सक्षम है। 

सिंह ने कहा कि देश में पायलट आधार पर इस अवधारणा को लाने वाली स्पाइसजेट देश की पहली कंपनी है। उन्होंने कहा कि गुजरात में विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा सीप्लेन के इस्तेमाल से इसे और बढ़ावा मिला है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम विभिन्न राज्यों द्वारा इसमें बेहद दिलचस्पी देख सकते हैं और प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा सीप्लेन के इस्तेमाल ने इसे और बढ़ावा दिया है।

हर किसी को लगता है कि यह बेहद व्यापक तरीके से पर्यटन को बढ़ावा दे सकता है। यह उन जगहों को जोड़ने में सक्षम है, जहां पर सड़क मार्ग या परिवहन का कोई अन्य तरीका नहीं है, लेकिन नदियां तथा तालाब हैं।
spicejet seaplane tourism india

