पुतिन ने ट्रंप को लिखा खत, नए साल पर जताई व्यवहारिक सहयोग की इच्छा
Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 09:04 PM IST
रूसी राष्ट्रपति
व्लादिमीर पुतिन
ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
को खत लिखा है। खत के जरिए पुतिन ने ट्रंप से नए साल में ‘व्यावहारिक सहयोग’ के लिए कहा है। रूस ने शनिवार को इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने ट्रंप से कहा कि ‘एक रचनात्मक रूसी-अमेरिकी संवाद विशेष रूप से दुनिया में रणनीतिक स्थिरता को मजबूत करने के लिए आवश्यक है।
बयान के अनुसार पुतिन ने कहा कि दोनों देशों के बीच आपसी सम्मान के संबंधों को बढ़ाने का आधार होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे हमें व्यवहारिक सहयोग की ओर बढ़ने की अनुमति मिलेगी। रूसी राष्ट्रपति ने अपने एक बयान में विश्व के नेताओं को बधाई भी दी है।
ये भी पढ़ेंः व्लादिमीर पुतिन दोबारा बनना चाहते हैं रूस के राष्ट्रपति
उन्होंने पूर्व सोवियत देशों के नेता, फ्रांस के इमैनुएल मैक्रॉन, जर्मनी के एंजेला मार्केल और सीरिया के राष्ट्रपति बशर अल-असद के साथ-साथ राज्य के अन्य प्रमुखों को संदेश भी भेजे हैं।
