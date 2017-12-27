Download App
आपका शहर Close

रूस: सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग के सुपर मार्केट में ब्लास्ट, कई घायल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 12:31 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Russia: Blast in supermarket in Saint Petersburg, several injured
 रूस के सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग से एक बड़े धमाके की खबर सामने आई है। हादसे का कई लोग शिकार बने हैं। एएफपी न्यूज एजेंसी से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक  ब्लास्ट सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग के सुपर मार्केट में हुआ है। स्थानीय पुलिस के मुताबिक विस्फोट में किसी के मरने की अभी तक कोई खबर नहीं है, लेकिन हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए 4 लोगों को इलाज के लिए हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इसके अलावा 10 अन्य दुकनदार भी घायल हुए बताए जा रहे हैं।
 मौके पर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। हादसे की पुष्टि रूसी पुलिस के द्वारा की गई है।
 

 विस्फोट के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल सका है लेकिन पुलिस इसकी पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है। 
 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Comments

Browse By Tags

blast saint petersburg russia blast in russia

स्पॉटलाइट

VIDEO: 200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद थम नहीं रहे सलमान के पैर, पार्टी में जमकर नाचते नजर आए

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan dance on baby ko base pasanad hai video viral

कंडोम पर बात करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर ‌किया इंटीमेट वीडियो, अब सोशल मीडिया पर पड़ रहीं गालियां

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sofiya hayat share bedroom video on her instagram

Bigg Boss 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट की सालों बाद खुली पोल, प्रिंसिपल ने घर ले जाकर दी थी सेक्स...

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss 11 vikas gupta revealed principal chat about her daughter

VIDEO: पिछली बार मुंह में नोट दबाकर नाची थीं अनुष्‍का, इस बार किया कुछ ऐसा देखकर चौंक गए विराट

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dance together at mumbai reception

अपनी स्टाइल से विराट ने फिर किया क्लीन बोल्ड, आउटफिट को लेकर हुआ बड़ा कंफ्यूजन

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Virat Kohli Mumbai Wedding Reception Attire

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण मामले में पाक का नया पैंतरा, फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजीं मां-पत्नी की जूतियां

pakistan sent kulbhushan jadhav's mother and wife shoes for forensic test

Most Read

ब्रिटेन में भारी बर्फबारी के कारण कई उड़ानें रद्द, स्कूल बंद

in Britain Many flights canceled due to heavy snowfall , school closed
  • 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पाकिस्तानी सेक्स गैंग ब्रिटेन में श्वेत लड़कियों को बना रहे निशाना

Pakistani sex gang is target Britain fair girls
  • 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लंदन में पाकिस्तान ने कराया 'मुजरा', कश्मीर के नाम पर मांगा फंड, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई फजीहत

Pakistan organised a ‘mujra’ party in London, president of PoK enjoying vulgar moves.
  • 23 नवंबर 2017
  • +

नासा को मिली बड़ी सफलता, खोज निकाला 8 ग्रहों वाला नया सोलर सिस्टम

NASA finds another solar system with eight planets, just like ours
  • 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कोर्ट में पेश हुआ भगोड़ा विजय माल्या, बोला- कुछ भी गलत नहीं किया

Vijay Mallya extradition hearing in Westminster Magistrates' Court in London
  • 20 नवंबर 2017
  • +

माल्या के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी के सबूत नहीं, CPS ने वकील के तर्कों की उड़ाईं धज्जियां

no proofs of fraud against vijay mallya during hearing in london's Westminster Magistrates Court
  • 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!