रूस: सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग के सुपर मार्केट में ब्लास्ट, कई घायल
{"_id":"5a43de924f1c1b0a788b532a","slug":"russia-blast-in-supermarket-in-saint-petersburg-several-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0942\u0938: \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 12:31 AM IST
रूस के सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग से एक बड़े धमाके की खबर सामने आई है। हादसे का कई लोग शिकार बने हैं। एएफपी न्यूज एजेंसी से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक ब्लास्ट सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग के सुपर मार्केट में हुआ है। स्थानीय पुलिस के मुताबिक विस्फोट में किसी के मरने की अभी तक कोई खबर नहीं है, लेकिन हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए 4 लोगों को इलाज के लिए हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इसके अलावा 10 अन्य दुकनदार भी घायल हुए बताए जा रहे हैं।
मौके पर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। हादसे की पुष्टि रूसी पुलिस के द्वारा की गई है।
विस्फोट के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल सका है लेकिन पुलिस इसकी पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है।
