भारतीय मूल के नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता लेखक सर वीएस नायपॉल का निधन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 06:50 AM IST
वीएस नायपॉल (फाइल फोटो)
वीएस नायपॉल (फाइल फोटो)
भारतीय मूल के नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता लेखक और ख्यातिलब्ध ब्रिटिश उपन्यासकार सर वीएस नायपॉल का रविवार को निधन हो गया। वे 85 वर्ष के थे। नायपॉल के परिजनों ने ख्यातिलब्ध लेखक की मृत्यु की पुष्टि की है। 
नायपॉल के निधन के बाद उनकी पत्नी ने कहा, "उन्होंने रचनात्मकता और उद्यम से भरी ज़िंदगी जी। आखिरी वक्त में वो तमाम लोग जिन्हें वो प्यार करते थे, वो साथ थे।"

नायपॉल का जन्म 17 अगस्त 1932 को त्रिनिडाड में हुआ हुआ था। उन्होंने आक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़ाई की और उनका पहला उपन्यास 'द मिस्टिक मैसर' साल 1951 में प्रकाशित हुआ था। 

साल 1950 में उन्होंने एक सरकारी स्कॉलरशिप जीती। 'ए बेंड इन द रिवर' और 'अ हाउस फ़ॉर मिस्टर बिस्वास' उनकी चर्चित कृतियों में गिनी जाती हैं। नायपॉल को साल 1971 में बुकर और साल 2001 में साहित्य के लिए नोबेल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया था। नायपॉल ने 30 से अधिक किताबें लिखीं। 

छात्र जीवन में वे अवसाद में घिरे और ख़ुदकुशी करने की कोशिश भी की। अपने सबसे चर्चित उपन्यास ए हाउस फॉर मिस्टर बिस्वास को लिखने में उन्हें तीन साल से ज़्यादा वक्त लगा। 

 

