आतंकी हमले पर कमेंट किया तो मुस्लिम सिंगर को छोड़ना पड़ा टैलेंट शो

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:09 AM IST
आतंकी हमले को लेकर एक मुस्लिम गायिका को फेसबुक पर कमेंट करना भारी पड़ गया। कमेंट करने की वजह से गायिका को टैलेंट शो छोड़ना पड़ा। यह घटना फ्रांस की है।गायिका का नाम इबिस्टीम है और उनकी उम्र 22 साल है। 

फ्रांस में 2016 में हुए आतंकी हमले में उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट किया था हालांकि उस कमेंट को बाद में डिलीट कर दिया गया था। लेकिन कई वेबसाइटों ने इसका स्क्रीन शॉट पब्लिक कर दिया जिसके बाद इस गायिका को शो छोड़ना पड़ा। 

फेसबुक पोस्ट में गायिका ने लिखा था कि यह हमले रुटीन बन चुके हैं और आतंकी अपनी आईडी साथ लेकर आते हैं। जब आप कोई साजिश रचते हैं तो अपने पेपर साथ ले जाना नहीं भूलते। उन्होंने यह बातें व्यंग्य करते हुए कही थीं। दरअसल पुलिस हमले में शामिल आतंकियों की पहचान उनकी आईडी से कर रही थी।  

उस दौरान फ्रांस में कई आतंकी हमले हुए थे जिसमें एक आतंकी द्वारा ट्रक से कुचलकर 85 लोगों को मार दिया गया था। वहीं एक और हमले में 130 लोग मारे गए थे। 
muslim singer terror attack france

