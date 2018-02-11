अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Europe ›   frustrated man murders neighbour after being asked about getting married

शादी के लिए बार-बार पूछना पड़ोसन को पड़ा मंहगा, गला घोंटकर मारा

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 02:08 PM IST
frustrated man murders neighbour after being asked about getting married
फैज नुरदिन
अविवाहित लोगों से सबसे ज्यादा सवाल यही पूछा जाता है कि तुम शादी कब कर रहे हो? इस सवाल से हर किसी को अपनी जिंदगी में दो-चार होना पड़ता है। मगर यदि कोई इस सवाल को आपसे बार-बार पूछे तो आप क्या करेंगे? जाहिर सी बात है कि आप झुंझला जाएंगे लेकिन क्या आपने किसी को इस वजह से किसी की हत्या करते हुए सुना है। शायद नहीं लेकिन इंडोनेशिया में 28 साल के फैज नुरदिन ने ऐसा ही किया है।

फैज ने अपनी 32 साल की प्रेग्नेंट पड़ोसन ऐसिया को इसलिए मार दिया क्योंकि वह बार-बार उससे शादी और शादी के प्लान के बारे में पूछा करती थी। इन सवालों से फैज निराश हो गया और उसने चीजों को ऊपरी लेवल पर ले जाने का फैसला करते हुए उसे मार दिया। इस घटना ने पड़ोसियों को चौंका कर रख दिया है।

रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार- ऐसिया बार-बार जब शादी को लेकर फैज से सवाल किया करती थी तो वह उन्हें नकारात्मक तौर पर लेता था। परेशान होकर एक दिन वह महिला के घर गया और उसके कमरे में जाकर उसका गला घोंट दिया। महिला ने अपनी जान बचाने की कोशिश करते हुए आरोपी के हाथ पर काटा लेकिन उसका कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ। फैज ने हत्या के बाद ऐसिया का फोन, घड़ी और डॉलर 59 रुपए चुरा लिए। आरोप साबित होने पर नुरदिन को उम्र कैद की सजा मिल सकती है।
indonesia neighbour

