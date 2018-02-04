अपना शहर चुनें

ब्रिटेन में दाऊद के पास अकूत संपत्ति, आलीनशान घर से लेकर शानदार होटल तक

वर्ल्ड न्यूज डेस्क Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 03:05 PM IST
Dawood has vast assets in united kingdom, Wonderful mansion and Luxurious hotel too
भारत के मोस्ट वांटेड दाऊद इब्राहिम से जुड़ा एक और खुलासा सामने आया है। जानकारी मिली है कि दाऊद की संपत्ति सिर्फ गल्फ देशों में ही नहीं बल्कि ब्रिटेश में भी मौजूद है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक दाऊद के पास ब्रिटेन में अकूत संपत्ति है। जानकारी के मुताबिक माफिया दाऊद के नाम पर ब्रिटेन में कई सारी संपत्तिया दर्ज हैं। 62 साल के भगोड़े के नाम पर ब्रिटेन के मिडलैंड्स और साउथ ईस्ट में सपंत्तियां हैं।  वह भारत में मुंबई में सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोट, मैच फिक्सिंग और रंगदारी जैसे अपराधों का आरोपी है।  

अंग्रेजी अखबार में छपी खबर के मुताबिक दाऊद की संपत्तियों का ब्यौरा का भारत के अधिकारियों द्वारा तैयार किए गए डोजियर और ब्रिटेन में दर्ज संपत्तियों से मिलान किया गया।  तो अधिकारियों की आंखें खुली की खुली रह गई। अखबार द्वारा देखे गए दस्तावेजों में सामने आया कि दाऊद के राइट हैंड कहे जाने मुहम्मद इकबाल मिर्ची के नाम भी कई सारी संपत्तियां दर्ज है। उसके नाम पर इंग्लैंड में आलीशान होटल, एक मैंशन, टॉवर ब्लॉक और घर दर्ज हैं। 

आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि दाऊद के नाम पर मिडलैंड्स, भारत, सयुंक्त अरब अमीरात, स्पेन, मोरक्को, साइप्रस, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और तुर्की में संपत्ति पाई जा चुकी हैं। 1993 के दाऊद के अलावा मेमन नाम के संदिग्ध भी मुंबई के बम ब्लास्ट के शामिल था। जिसने ब्लास्ट के बाद लंदन में जाकर शरण ली थी। उसके नाम भी भारी संपत्ति के बारे में जानकारी मिली है। 
dawood ibrahim britain most wanted

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

