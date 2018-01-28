अपना शहर चुनें

बिल गेट्स बना रहे सुपर गाय, ये होंगी इनकी खासियतें

एजेंसी, लंदन Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:46 PM IST
माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक और अमेरिकी उद्योगपति बिल गेट्स ने जैविक शोध के जरिए सुपर गाय बनाने के एक प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करने जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने एडिनबर्ग स्थित लिवस्टाक वेटेरिनरी मेडिसिन रिसर्च में इसके लिए 40 मिलियन डॉलर का भारी-भरकम निवेश भी कर दिया है। बिल ने एडिनबर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी में दौरे के दौरान फंड की घोषणा की। 

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बिल चाहते हैं कि यह सुपर गाय यूरोपीय गायों से ज्यादा दूध दे। वहीं इसमें अफ्रीकी गायों की तरह अत्याधिक गर्मी सहन करने की क्षमता हो यानी ये गर्म जलवायु वाले इलाकों में रह सकें। 

इस फंड का इस्तेमाल मजबूत फसल विकसित करने और उन बीमारियों के रोकथाम संबंधी शोध में भी होगा, जो अफ्रीकी किसानों के आर्थिक नुकसान का कारण बनती हैं। यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है कि सुपर गाय कैसे बनाई जाएंगी, पर बिजेनस इंसाइडर ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि कृत्रिम गर्भनाल के जरिये यह हो सकता है। 

वैज्ञानिकों ने दी चेतावनी
जलवायु वैज्ञानिकों ने चेतावनी दी है कि इस प्रकार की सुपर गाय वातावरण के लिए नुकसानदायक हो सकती हैं क्योंकि ये मीथेन गैस का उत्पादन करती हैं। हालांकि बिल गेट्स का मानना है कि यह गाय वैश्विक गरीबी और भुखमरी से लड़ने में मदद करेगी। 
