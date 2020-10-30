डॉ एंथोंनी फौसी का दावा- दिसंबर के अंत या जनवरी तक उपलब्ध हो जाएगी वैक्सीन

If all goes well, the first doses of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine will likely become available to some high-risk Americans in late December or early January, Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, said on Thursday: Reuters #COVID19— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.