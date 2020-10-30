शहर चुनें
डॉ एंथोंनी फौसी का दावा- दिसंबर के अंत या जनवरी तक उपलब्ध हो जाएगी वैक्सीन

एएनआई, वाशिंगटन Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 01:29 AM IST
डॉक्टर एथोंनी फौसी
डॉक्टर एथोंनी फौसी - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन को लेकर अमेरिका के शीर्ष संक्रामक रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ एंथोंनी फौसी ने दावा किया कि यदि  सब ठीक रहा तो दिसंबर के अंत या जनवरी की शुरूआत में कुछ उच्च जोखिम वाले अमेरिकियों के लिए एक सुरक्षित और प्रभावी कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन की पहली खुराक उपलब्ध हो जाएगी।
