Donald Trump on India and Pak mediation at UNGA

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने फिर की भारत-पाक मध्यस्थता की बात, कहा- लेकिन दोनों देश हों तैयार तभी संभव

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 07:48 PM IST
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप - फोटो : ANI
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अपनी पत्नी और अमेरिका की प्रथम महिला मेलानिया ट्रंप के साथ संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (यूएनजीए) में शामिल होने के लिए न्यूयॉर्क पहुंच गए हैं। यहां पर पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए ट्रंप ने एक बार फिर भारत-पाक मध्यस्थता की बात कही। 
डोनाल्ट ट्रंप ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि जहां तक पाकिस्तान, भारत और उनकी बातचीत का सवाल है तो मैं मदद के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार हूं। मैं मानता हूं कि वो एक तरह से मेरी मदद चाहेंगे। लेकिन उन्हें ये जाहिर करना होगा। उनके विचार बहुत अलग हैं और मैं इस बारे में चिंतित हूं। 
 

 
donald trump india and pak mediation melania trump united nations general assembly
नरेंद्र मोदी-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारतीय राजनयिक का ट्रंप के मध्यस्थता वाले बयान पर टिप्पणी से इनकार, कहा- इंतजार कीजिए

24 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर ट्रंप का इमरान को बड़ा झटका, कहा- मिलकर सुलझायें मामला, आपका पड़ोसी काफी दोस्ताना

24 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान का कबूलनामा: पाक ने अलकायदा को दी थी ट्रेनिंग, अमेरिका का साथ देना गलती

24 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

36 घंटे में ट्रंप-मोदी की होगी दूसरी मुलाकात, जानें क्या है आज पीएम का पूरा कार्यक्रम

24 सितंबर 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

ट्रंप ने पाकिस्तानी पीएम इमरान से पूछा- कहां से ढूंढकर लाते हैं ऐसे पत्रकार

24 सितंबर 2019

संदीप चक्रवर्ती
World

भारत के महावाणिज्य दूत संदीप चक्रवर्ती ने कहा- नई ऊंचाईयों पर पहुंचे हैं भारत-अमेरिकी रिश्ते

24 सितंबर 2019

