अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   China ›   maldives emergency china india president abdulla yameen 

मालदीव संकट: चीन बोला- भारत को नहीं करना चाहिए दखल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 01:25 PM IST
maldives emergency china india president abdulla yameen 
मालदीव
चीन का कहना है कि मालदीव के आंतरिक मसलों पर भारत को दखल नहीं देना चाहिए। चीन के सरकारी अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स ने अपने एक आलेख में लिखा है कि भारत मालदीव मामले में बेवजह का दखल देने की कोशिश कर रहा है। चीन के मुताबिक भारत दक्षिण एशियाई देशों पर अपना प्रभुत्व स्थापित करने के लिए सदैव आतुर रहता है। ग्लोबल टाइम्स का दावा है कि भारत छोटे देशों के अन्य देशों से रिश्तों पर भी निगरानी रखता है।

लेकिन अब दक्षिण एशियाई देशों में संप्रभुता के लिए आवाज उठाने लगी हैं। इतना ही नहीं अब सभी छोटे एशियाई देश खुद को भारत के प्रभाव से दूर करना चाहते हैं। भारत ने पश्चिमी देशों के राजनीतिक रवैये को अपनाना शुरू कर दिया है और इसकी मदद से वह पड़ोसी देशों पर दबाव बना रहा है।

RELATED

चीन का आरोप है कि जब मालदीव ने फ्री-ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट और वन बेल्ट वन रोड योजना में चीन से हाथ मिलाया था और इस पर भी भारत की ओर से विरोध किया गया। बता दें कि मालदीव के राष्ट्रपति अब्दुल्ला यामीन ने आपातकाल की घोषणा करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज के साथ विपक्षी नेता और पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मामून अब्दुल गयूम को गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश दिया है।
maldives china india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Dutt happy about june release of biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, reason is personal
Bollywood

जानिए, जून से क्यों खास लगाव है संजय दत्त को, अब बायोपिक से जुड़ा ताजा कनेक्‍शन

7 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra is spending quality time in Maldives before shooting Kesari film
Bollywood

शूटिंग से पहले मालद्वीप पहुंच गई अक्षय की लीड एक्ट्रेस, Beach पर कर रहीं ऐसे मस्ती

7 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma horror film Pari new teaser out, Watch video
Bollywood

कमजोर दिल वाले न देखें अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' का यह नया टीजर, डर से कांप जाएंगे आप

7 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra celebrating Rose Day before Valentine's Day
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के घर से बाहर आते ही एक हुए पुनीश-बंदगी, ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया Rose day

7 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor does not want to face-off with Ranveer Singh after Padmaavats success
Bollywood

पद्मावत हिट होने का बाद भी आखिर क्यों रणवीर से नजरें बचा रहें हैं शाहिद

7 फरवरी 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra shoot their film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar at delhi railway station
Bollywood

आखिर दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर क्या करने पहुंचे अर्जुन और परिणीति, वजह दिलचस्प

7 फरवरी 2018

Miss World Manushi Chhillar says everyone has to take responsibility of menstrual hygiene
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड टूर पर निकलीं मानुषी ने पीरियड्स पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- ऐसे आएगा बदलाव

7 फरवरी 2018

After marriage Anushka and Virat may come together in the Koffee with Karan show
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार टीवी पर दिखेंगे विराट और अनुष्का, शो के नाम का भी खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

India in trouble after Xi Jinping special message for Sri Lanka 
China

...तो क्या श्रीलंका के जरिए भारत को घेरकर ही मानेग चीन? जिनपिंग ने दिया बड़ा संदेश

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने रविवार को कहा कि हम श्रीलंका के साथ बेहतर रिश्तों के लिए विशेष ध्यान दे रहे हैं।

4 फरवरी 2018

China said friendship with India needed, example Doklam said good neighbour
China

दोकलम का उदाहरण देकर चीन ने कहा भारत अच्छा पड़ोसी, एक और एक ग्यारह का दिया नया जुमला

4 फरवरी 2018

A seven year China child has earned ten lakh rupees by teaching yoga
China

उम्र सात साल, पेशा योग गुरु, कमाई दस लाख

5 फरवरी 2018

Highway robbery in China: a person sold the road for money overnight
China

चीन में हाइवे डकैती: पैसे के लिए रातों रात एक व्यक्ति ने सड़क बेची

3 फरवरी 2018

Earthquake measuring 6.1  hits China's Taiwan says USGS
China

चीन के ताइवान में भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.1 मापी गई तीव्रता

4 फरवरी 2018

81 year old Chinese woman completed her dream by doing a bachelor's diploma
China

81 साल की चीनी महिला ने स्नातक डिप्लोमा कर किया अपना सपना पूरा

5 फरवरी 2018

Singapore will decorate train and buses on the theme of Chinese new year
China

सिंगापुर में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा चीनी नव वर्ष, सजाई जाएंगी ट्रेनें और बसें

4 फरवरी 2018

China: eighty five people jailed for selling fake drugs for baldness
China

चीन: गंजेपन की नकली दवा बेचना पड़ा भारी, 85 लोगों को जेल की सजा

4 फरवरी 2018

on nuclear power issue china says america is in cold war mentality
China

चीन की वॉर्निंग, कोल्ड वार की मानसिकता से बाहर निकले अमेरिका

4 फरवरी 2018

Chinese army plane crash, 12 crew members dead
China

चीनी सेना का प्लेन क्रैश, चालक दल के 12 सदस्य मारे गए

2 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

रेलवे गोदाम में लगी भयंकर आग, लाखों का माल हुआ खाक

उत्तर-प्रदेश के वाराणसी के अलीपुर स्थित रेलवे के माल गोदाम में मंगलवार देर रात अचानक भीषण आग लग गई। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए करीब एक दर्जन दमकल को घंटों तक मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। आग कैसे लगी और इसकी वजह क्या है फिलहाल इसका पता लगाया जा रहा है।

7 फरवरी 2018

valentine's special: virtual wife for your loneliness 1:01

सिंगल लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी, आ गई है आपके लिए वर्चुअल बीवी

7 फरवरी 2018

4 year old Arat Hosseini is a super kid special story 2:22

ये है दुनिया का सबसे मजबूत बच्चा, सोशल मीडिया है इसका दीवाना

7 फरवरी 2018

Man commits suicide inside Northeast Express train INCIDENT DISCLOSED AT MUGHALSARAI STATION 2:02

चलती ट्रेन में घंटों तक लाश ने किया सफर, सकते में आई पुलिस

7 फरवरी 2018

Big decision of yogi government, Unmarried daughter will get equal share in parental property 3:21

योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कुंवारी बेटियों को भी मिलेगा संपत्ति में बराबर हक

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Maldives: President refuses to obey SC's order on release of prisoners, High alert to army
Rest of World

मालदीव में सरकार और सुप्रीम कोर्ट में टकराव बढ़ा, कोर्ट ने मांगी भारत से मदद

5 फरवरी 2018

supreme court released maldives former president Mohamed Nasheed from terrorism allegations
Rest of World

मालदीव की राजनीति में तूफान, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नशीद को SC ने किया बरी

2 फरवरी 2018

Maldives plan to sell atoll to Saudi Arabia
Rest of World

भारत के माथे पर पसीने, सऊदी अरब को अपना द्वीप बेच रहा मालदीव

3 मार्च 2017

Maldives quits Commonwealth
Rest of World

कॉमन्वेल्थ देशों के समूह से निलंबित करने की चेतावनी के बाद खुद हटा मालदीव

14 अक्टूबर 2016

Maldives court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Nasheed
Rest of World

मालदीव के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति नशीद के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी

31 अगस्त 2016

Bhutan , Maldives , more than the population of Hathras
Hathras

भूटान, मालदीव से ज्यादा हाथरस की आबादी

13 जुलाई 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.