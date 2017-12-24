बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन में लोगों की निजी जानकारी लीक मामले में 11,000 संदिग्ध हिरासत में
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 05:59 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
पुलिस ने नागरिकों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी का कथित दुरुपयोग करने के मामले में 11,000 से अधिक संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लिया है। नेशनल पीपुल्स कांग्रेस (एनपीसी) की स्थायी समिति के उपाध्यक्ष वांग शेंग जून ने इंटरनेट उपयोगकर्ताओं को अपनी ‘व्यक्तिगत जानकारी’ के प्रति सजग रहने को कहा है।
मसूद अजहर पर बैन न लगने पर चीन की सफाई, कहा- नहीं देख रहे कोई फायदा
एक रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि कुछ इंटरनेट कंपनियों और सार्वजनिक सेवा एजेंसियों ने बड़ी मात्रा में लोगों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी संग्रहित की है। लेकिन रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां लोगों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारियां सुरक्षित रखने के मामले में पिछड़ गई हैं।
वांग ने कहा कि, ‘निजी जानकारी’ को लीक कर कथित दुरुपयोग करने वालों की संख्या में वृद्धि हुई है। नागरिकों की निजी जानकारी के कथित दुरुपयोग के लिए पिछले दो वर्षों में 3,700 से अधिक मामलों में 11,000 से अधिक संदिग्धों हिरासत में लिया गया है।
