अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   China ›   Gautam Bambawale said be clear not to change status quo on Doklam issue

गणतंत्र दिवस पर भारत ने डोकलाम पर चीन को दी चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 06:29 PM IST
Gautam Bambawale said be clear not to change status quo on Doklam issue
चीन में भारत के राजदूत गौतम बंबावले ने कहा कि भारत चीन सीमा यान कि डोकलाम में यथास्थिति में कोई बदलाव न हो। उन्होंने इस चेतावनी के बाद यह भी कहा कि डोकलाम जैसे मुद्दों पर दोनों देशों को शांति बनाए रखने की जरुरत है। बंबावले ने चीन में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर अपने विचार रखें।

ग्लोबल टाइम्स को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में बंबावले ने कहा कि 'बीजिंग को चीन पाकिस्तान इकॉनमी कॉरिडोर (सीपीईसी) जैसे मुद्दों पर भारत की संवेदनशीलता का ध्यान रखना चाहिए।'

बंबावले ने कहा कि 'डोकलाम विवाद के बाद भारत और चीन को आपस में बातचीत के रास्ते पर फोकस करना चाहिए क्योंकि दोनों ही देश एक दूसरे के विरोधी नहीं।'

RELATED

उन्होंने आगे कहा 'भारत और चीन के नेताओं को इस तरह के विवादों से निपटने और बेहतर रिश्तों के लिए जरूरी तालमेल को बनाए रखने का अनुभव है।'
gautam bambawale doklam china india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

aamir khan Secret Superstar box boffice collection day 7
Bollywood

एक हफ्ते में आमिर बने 300 करोड़ी, 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड

26 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat box office collection 2nd day housefull shows
Bollywood

भंसाली नहीं दर्शकों का करणी सेना को करारा जवाब, 'पद्मावत' की एडवांस बुकिंग हाउसफुल

26 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat deepika padukone confirms paid more than ranveer singh and shahid kapoor
Bollywood

200 करोड़ में बनीं 'पद्मावत' के लिए दीपिका ने ली इतनी फीस, रणवीर-शाहिद को भी होगी जलन

26 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat Collection day 1 box office collection of sanjay leela bhansali film
Bollywood

Padmaavat Collection: करणी सेना का हंगामा बेअसर, पहले दिन ही भंसाली ने कर ली करोड़ों की कमाई

26 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in hindustan aeronautics limited for the post of teaching and non-teaching
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड में नौकरी का खुला पिटारा, 45 साल से कम हो आवेदक की उम्र

26 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Bharat Electronics Limited for Deputy engineer posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड में इंजीनियर बनने का मौका, जल्दी करें आवेदन

26 जनवरी 2018

republic day 2018 5 songs must listen
Bollywood

Republic Day पर जरूर सुनिए ये 5 गाने, जिन्हें सुनकर खड़े हो जाएंगे रोंगटे

26 जनवरी 2018

5 patriotic movies who inspire us republic day 2018
Bollywood

Republic Day: बॉलीवुड की 5 बेहतरीन फिल्में, जो जगा देती हैं देशभक्ति की भावना

26 जनवरी 2018

Here Is How Waking Up Early Can Affect Your Health Badly
Fitness

हेल्दी रहने के लिए देर तक सोना है फायदेमंद, सबूत भी देख लो

26 जनवरी 2018

These Real Incidence Tell Us How To Deal With Over friendly Strangers
Stress Management

जब जरूरत से ज्यादा चिपकू होने लगते हैं लड़के, तो उन्हें ऐसे सबक सिखाती हैं लड़कियां

26 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

China draw Indian attention to avoid another Dokalam conflict
China

भारत के बयान से फिर भड़का चीन, दोकलम को बताया अपना हिस्सा

'पीएलए ने कहा है कि दोकलम चीन का हिस्सा है और अगर भारत चाहता है कि दोकलम जैसी घटना दोबारा न हो तो उसे पूर्व में हुए टकराव से सबक सीखना चाहिए।'

26 जनवरी 2018

China says India will not spoil anything of ours
China

फिर बुरी तरह से चिढ़ा चीन, कहा- हमारा कुछ भी नहीं बिगाड़ पाएगा भारत

25 जनवरी 2018

China appreciates PM Modi's speech at Davos
China

चीन ने की दावोस में पीएम मोदी के भाषण की सराहना

25 जनवरी 2018

Chinese media targets on Indian economy and says they can not beat us
China

भारत के आर्थिक विकास से चिढ़ा चीन बोला- इसका हम पर कोई असर नहीं

24 जनवरी 2018

Chinese media says shut down in america is slap on the face of leadership
China

चीनी मीडिया बोला- अमेरिका में शटडाउन, ट्रंप सरकार के मुंह पर तमाचा

21 जनवरी 2018

China Suppression in South China Sea, warn America
China

चीन ने अमेरिका को दिखाई आंख, दक्षिण चीन सागर में बनाए रखना चाहता है दबदबा

21 जनवरी 2018

10 peoples hanged in china stadium
China

इस स्टेडियम में हजारों लोगों के सामने दी गई 10 लोगों को फांसी

19 दिसंबर 2017

China warn india on Army chief Bipin Rawat remarks over Doklam issue
China

रावत के बयान पर फिर भड़का चीन, बोला- मत उकसाओ वरना मिलेगा करारा जवाब

17 जनवरी 2018

china angry after Vietnam welcome india in south china sea
China

SCS में वियतनाम ने किया भारत का स्वागत, चीन बोला- ये बर्दाश्त के बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

China new silk route project in crisis after pakistan disagreement
China

चीन के महत्वाकांक्षी सिल्क रूट पर संकट के बादल, कम मुनाफे पर पाक ने अटकाए रोड़े

11 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

रिलीज के बाद अब ‘पद्मावत’ के बारे में ये भी जान लीजिए

करीब एक साल के हो-हल्ला के बाद आखिरकार फिल्म पद्मावत रिलीज हो ही गई पर, कई ऐसी बातें अभी भी फिल्म पद्मावत के बारे में छिपी हुई हैं जिन्हें हम आप तक पहुंचा रहे हैं इस रिपोर्ट के जरिए।

26 जनवरी 2018

FB LIVE OF PADMAAVAT MOVIE FROM INSIDE OF MULTIPLEX BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:01

‘जाट भाइयों’ ने फेसबुक पर लाइव कर दी पद्मावत

26 जनवरी 2018

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS OF BOLLYWOOD ACTOR ajit khan 3:08

इस शख्स को ‘मोना डार्लिंग’ ने बनाया मशहूर, नाम है ‘लायन’

26 जनवरी 2018

INDIAN WOMEN ACHIEVERS OF year 2017 0:20

दुनिया पर छा रहा ‘बेटियों का गणतंत्र’

26 जनवरी 2018

cctv footage of brightland school lucknow 1:36

VIDEO: छात्र पर चाकू से हमला करने से पहले CCTV में कैद हुई छात्रा, पुलिस हैरान

26 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.