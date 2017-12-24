Download App
चीन ने उड़ाया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा एंफीबियस विमान, जमीन-पानी पर कर सकता है लैंडिंग

एजेंसी/ बीजिंग 

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 06:51 PM IST
Chinese biggest amphibious aircraft takes its maiden flight
चीन ने दुनिया के सबसे बड़े एंफीबियस (जमीन और पानी पर उतरने वाला) विमान तैयार किया है। इसका कोड नाम ‘कुंगलॉन्ग’ है। एंफीबियस विमान ने रविवार को दक्षिण चीन सागर के एयरपोर्ट से  पहली उड़ान भरी, जो सफल रही। 
एविएशन इंडस्ट्री कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ चाइना (एविक) ने बताया कि यह विमान 39.6 मीटर लंबा है। विमान के पंखों की लंबाई 38.8 मीटर है। चीनी न्यूज एजेंसी शिन्हुआ के मुताबिक यह दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा एंफीबियस विमान है। 

चीन ने विश्व के सबसे बड़े एंफीबियस विमान का निर्माण कार्य 17 जुलाई 2015 को शुरू कर दिया था। इसके बारे में बताया गया था कि यह आसमान में उड़ सकता है और पानी में भी उपयोग में लाया जा सकता है। 

चीन ने बताया था कि एजी-600 विमान अपने अधिकतम वजन और उड़ान क्षमता की वजह से विश्व के अन्य एंफीबियस विमानों की तुलना में बेहतर है। गौरलतलब है कि कुछ साल के भीतरचीन ने विमानन प्रौद्योगिकी में बड़ी प्रगति की है।
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Comments

