चीन में बना दुनिया का पहला सौर एक्सप्रेस-वे, बनेगी 10 लाख किलोवाट बिजली

एजेंसी/ बीजिंग

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 05:14 PM IST
china world's first solar expressway in Jinan
चीन ने दुनिया का पहला सोलर एक्सप्रेस-वे बना लिया है। चीन के पूर्वी शिडोंग प्रांत की राजधानी जिनान में शुक्रवार को एक किलोमीटर लंबे इस एक्सप्रेस वे की शुरुआत हुई। 
इस सोलर एक्सप्रेस वे में सड़क के नीचे सोलर पैनल लगाए गए हैं। सड़क की सतह पारदर्शी है, जिससे सूर्य की किरणें इन्हें पार कर पैनल तक पहुंच जाएंगी। यह पारदर्शी सड़क काफी मजबूत भी है, इसलिए बड़े से बड़े वाहन का बोझ उठाने में भी सक्षम है।
 
बनेगी दस लाख किलोवाट बिजली
इस प्रोजेक्ट को बनाने वाले क्यूलू ट्रांसपोर्ट डेवलेपमेंट ग्रुप के मुताबिक सड़क के नीचे लगे 5875 वर्ग मीटर के सौर पैनल एक साल में दस लाख किलोवाट बिजली पैदा करेंगे। इससे 800 घरों की बिजली की जरूरतों को पूरा किया जा सकता है।

इस बिजली से हाईवे की रोड लाइट, साइनबोर्ड, सर्विलांस कैमरे और इंटरनेट सेवा चलाई जाएगी। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि यह सौर हाईवे अभी परीक्षण के दौर में है। इसे बीस साल के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है। 

बचेगी सोलर फार्म की जमीन
सड़क के नीचे सोलर पैनल लगाने से सोलर फार्म बनाने में लगने वाली जमीन बचेगी। वहीं जहां बिजली की जरूरत होगी, ठीक वहीं सड़कों के नीचे सोलर पैनल लगाकर बिजली की हस्तांतरण दूरी को भी कम किया जा सकता है। यह पारदर्शी सड़क तीन परत में बनाई गई है। पहले कंकरीट की परत, दूसरे में पतले सिलिकॉन के पैनल और सबसे नीचे वॉटरप्रूफ परत है। 
