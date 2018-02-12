अपना शहर चुनें

माउंट एवरेस्ट की ऊंचाई को लेकर इन देशों की राय है अलग-अलग 

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:01 PM IST
China's measurement at the height of Mount Everest differs from Nepal
Mount Everest - फोटो : लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल रणवीर जाम्वाल के फेसबुक पेज से
चीन ने माउंट एवरेस्ट की ऊंचाई की माप को लेकर नेपाल से अलग राय दी है। चीन का कहना है कि दुनिया की सर्वोच्च चोटी की माप को लेकर उसकी अपनी गणना है, जो काठमांडू की माप से चार मीटर कम है। चीन का यह बयान काठमांडू से रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आया है। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि बीजिंग माउंट एवरेस्ट की नेपाल की माप को स्वीकार करने को राजी है, जो तकरीबन उसकी माप ऊंचाई में चार मीटर ज्यादा है।
 

चीन के आधिकारिक मीडिया ने द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स में छपी रिपोर्ट का खंडन किया है। द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स में छपी रिपोर्ट में कहा गया था कि चीन नेपाल पर्वतारोहण एसोसिएशन के पूर्व प्रमुख आंग शेरिंग शेरपा द्वारा मापी गई माउंट एवरेस्ट की ऊंचाई 8848 मीटर को मान्यता देता है। चीन माउंट क्योमोलांगमा की ऊंचाई को बदला नहीं है। माउंट क्योमोलांगमा माउंट एवरेस्ट का चीनी नाम है और चीन इसकी ऊंचाई 8844.43 आंकता है। बहरहाल चीन माउंट क्योमोलांगमा को दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची चोटी के रूप में मान्यता देता है, जिसकी ऊंचाई समुद्र तल से 8844.43 मीटर ऊपर है।   
