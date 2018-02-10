अपना शहर चुनें

चीन को सता रहा है बलूचिस्तान के ग्वादर बंदरगाह के भूकंप में बह जाने का डर

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:59 PM IST
China concerns over the possibility of massive earthquake on Gwadar port of Balochistan
ग्वादर बंदरगाह
चीन और पाकिस्तान के तकरीबन 40 भूवैज्ञानिकों ने एक सर्वे में पाया है कि बलूचिस्तान के ग्वादर में भूकंप का खतरा ज्यादा है। यह सर्वे बलूचिस्तान में मकराना ट्रेंच में किया गया।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि बीजिंग अस्थिर प्रांत में व्यापक भूकंप की संभावनाओं से चिंतित है। चीनी और पाकिस्तानी भूवैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि भूकंप से रणनीति ग्वादर बंदरगाह पर असर पड़ सकता है क्योंकि मकराना ट्रेंच दो टेक्टोनिक प्लेटों के मिलने वाली रेखा पर स्थित है और यह पाकिस्तान के ग्वादर बंदरगाह के काफी निकट है। 

बता दें कि इस पोर्ट को चीन ने 40 साल के लिए लीज पर लिया है। यह पोर्ट चीन के महत्वाकांक्षी चाइना-पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर का भी अहम हिस्सा है। 50 अरब डॉलर की लागत से बन रही यह परियोजना चीन के शिनजियांग प्रांत को पाक के ग्वादर पोर्ट से जोड़ेगी। 
cpec china pakistan gwadar port

