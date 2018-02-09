अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   China ›   Changes in the attitude of China on Maldives, interested in negotiations

मालदीव पर चीन के रुख में बदलाव, राजनीतिक अशांति को हल करने के लिए वार्ता को इच्छुक

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 12:11 AM IST
Changes in the attitude of China on Maldives, interested in negotiations
चीन ने बृहस्पतिवार को मालदीव पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र मध्यस्थता का विरोध किया है लेकिन विदेशी हस्तक्षेप के लिए अपने विरोध को कम किया है। चीन ने अपने रुख में बदलाव करते हुए कहा कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय राजनीतिक अशांति को हल करने के लिए मालदीव की पार्टियों को समर्थन और सुविधा प्रदान कर सकता है।

चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता गेंग शुआंग ने संवाददाताओं से कहा कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक से पहले मालदीव के मसलों पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के अधिकारियों ने संकट का समाधान करने के लिए सर्वपक्षीय वार्ता की सुविधा प्रदान करने की पेशकश की है। 

RELATED

चीन इस द्वीपीय देश में संदर्भित पार्टियों के साथ बातचीत चाहता है। यह पूछे जाने पर चीन मालदीव के मसले पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र की मध्यस्थता क्यों नहीं चाहता है। गेंग ने कहा कि मैंने स्पष्ट कर दिया है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय को मालदीव की संप्रभुता और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता का आदर करना चाहिए। 
china maldives maldives emergency china on maldives

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

mouni roy shared a hot photo on instagram
Bollywood

टीवी की नागिन ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो, लोगों ने कर दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स

8 फरवरी 2018

five actress who fall in love with foreigner boyfriend
Bollywood

5 एक्ट्रेस जिनके दिल में बस गए विदेशी प्रेमी, किसी ने किया प्यार तो किसी ने कर ली शादी

8 फरवरी 2018

Ishaan Khatter jumps off the first floor of gym for girl friend Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए जिम की बिल्डिंग से कूद गए ईशान खट्टर, यकीं नहीं तो देखिए PHOTOS

8 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan to come together for mobile commercial son
Bollywood

पहली बार सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर साथ नज़र आएंगे रणवीर और आमिर

8 फरवरी 2018

video viral alia bhatt always wanted to marry with Ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया को लगाई डांट, वायरल वीडियो में बोलीं- 'मैं रणबीर से शादी करना चाहती थी'

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special, When Jagjit Singh song holds flight on air
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : जगजीत सिंह की गजल पर पायलट ने आधे घंटे हवा में रोका था विमान, देर से हुई थी लैंडिंग

8 फरवरी 2018

death wish trailer out in hindi
Hollywood

44 साल पहले बनी फिल्म की रीमेक है 'डेथ विश', Trailer में दिखा जबरदस्त एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

Sonakshi Sinha says she is called a cow by celebrity model
Bollywood

बढ़े हुए वजन पर सोनाक्षी को कहा गया था 'गाय', 8 साल बाद सुनाई आपबीती

8 फरवरी 2018

five bollywood couples who have contacted with their ex-partners as a friend
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का खास 5 जोड़ियां, तलाक लेने के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ी दोस्ती

8 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer film 2.0 release date postponed
Bollywood

अभी और करना होगा इंतजार, 450 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर आगे बढ़ी

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

India in trouble after Xi Jinping special message for Sri Lanka 
China

...तो क्या श्रीलंका के जरिए भारत को घेरकर ही मानेग चीन? जिनपिंग ने दिया बड़ा संदेश

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने रविवार को कहा कि हम श्रीलंका के साथ बेहतर रिश्तों के लिए विशेष ध्यान दे रहे हैं।

4 फरवरी 2018

China said friendship with India needed, example Doklam said good neighbour
China

दोकलम का उदाहरण देकर चीन ने कहा भारत अच्छा पड़ोसी, एक और एक ग्यारह का दिया नया जुमला

4 फरवरी 2018

Highway robbery in China: a person sold the road for money overnight
China

चीन में हाइवे डकैती: पैसे के लिए रातों रात एक व्यक्ति ने सड़क बेची

3 फरवरी 2018

A seven year China child has earned ten lakh rupees by teaching yoga
China

उम्र सात साल, पेशा योग गुरु, कमाई दस लाख

5 फरवरी 2018

Earthquake measuring 6.1  hits China's Taiwan says USGS
China

चीन के ताइवान में भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.1 मापी गई तीव्रता

4 फरवरी 2018

81 year old Chinese woman completed her dream by doing a bachelor's diploma
China

81 साल की चीनी महिला ने स्नातक डिप्लोमा कर किया अपना सपना पूरा

5 फरवरी 2018

Singapore will decorate train and buses on the theme of Chinese new year
China

सिंगापुर में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा चीनी नव वर्ष, सजाई जाएंगी ट्रेनें और बसें

4 फरवरी 2018

China: eighty five people jailed for selling fake drugs for baldness
China

चीन: गंजेपन की नकली दवा बेचना पड़ा भारी, 85 लोगों को जेल की सजा

4 फरवरी 2018

on nuclear power issue china says america is in cold war mentality
China

चीन की वॉर्निंग, कोल्ड वार की मानसिकता से बाहर निकले अमेरिका

4 फरवरी 2018

Chinese army plane crash, 12 crew members dead
China

चीनी सेना का प्लेन क्रैश, चालक दल के 12 सदस्य मारे गए

2 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

इन खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस के पतियों को देखकर आप चौंक जाएंगे

बालीवुड की इन खूबसूरत अदाकाराओं ने अपने समय में खूब नाम कमाया लेकिन शादी ऐसे चेहरों से की जिनके बारे में ज्यादा किसी को नहीं पता।

8 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO 2018 CONCEPT CARS RULED THE EXPO WITH MARUTI SUZUKI FUTURE S, HONDA, TATA CAR, MERCEDEZ 6:03

AUTO EXPO 2018: साल 2040 तक ये गाड़ियां भारत की सड़कों पर राज करेंगी

8 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO 2018: BIKES OF BMW, HONDA, TVS, UM SHOWCASED, HYBRID, ELECTRIC AND ALL SUPER BIKES 14:44

AUTO EXPO 2018: बाइक के साथ-साथ जिंदगीभर का ईंधन भी दे रही है ये कंपनी

8 फरवरी 2018

KANGANA RANAUT REACTION ON MOVIE MANIKARNIKA PROTEST IN JODHPUR 1:19

देखिए, ‘मणिकर्णिका’ का विरोध करनेवालों को कंगना का जवाब

9 फरवरी 2018

Statement of pm in rajya sabha on laughter renuka said very condemnable 0:58

पीएम मोदी ने रेणुका चौधरी की 'हंसी' पर की टिप्पणी तो रेणुका बोलीं ये...

8 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Sushma swaraj said no change in status quo at Doklam
India News

विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने चीन के साथ दोकलम विवाद पर दी अहम जानकारी

8 फरवरी 2018

Chinese civilians killed in Pakistan, unknown gunmen shot in karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में चीनी नागरिक की हत्या, अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
Pakistan

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

5 फरवरी 2018

A seven year China child has earned ten lakh rupees by teaching yoga
China

उम्र सात साल, पेशा योग गुरु, कमाई दस लाख

5 फरवरी 2018

China boasts of the war aircraft stationed in Tibet, Indian intelligence agency note
India News

चीन ने तिब्बत में तैनात किए युद्धक विमान, भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसी के नोट में दावा

5 फरवरी 2018

81 year old Chinese woman completed her dream by doing a bachelor's diploma
China

81 साल की चीनी महिला ने स्नातक डिप्लोमा कर किया अपना सपना पूरा

5 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.