उम्र सात साल, पेशा योग गुरु, कमाई दस लाख

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 05:19 PM IST
A seven year China child has earned ten lakh rupees by teaching yoga
पूर्वी चीन के झेझियांग प्रांत में रहने वाले सात साल के बच्चे ने योग सिखाकर एक लाख युआन यानी 10.14 लाख रुपये कमा लिए हैं। ताईझाउ शहर के वेनलिंग में रहने वाले सन चूयांग उर्फ माइक ने तीस साल तक योग सीखा और एक साल पहले योग शिक्षक का प्रमाणपत्र हासिल किया। दावा है कि वह चीन का ही नहीं पूरी दुनिया का सबसे कम उम्र का योग शिक्षक है। 

सन चुयांग 100 से ज्यादा छात्रों को योग की शिक्षा देता है। उसकी मां ने बताया, सन को आटिज्म की बीमारी है। जब उसे दो साल की उम्र में एक डे केयर सेंटर में भेजा गया, तभी इस बीमारी के लक्षण दिखने लगे थे। इससे मुक्ति पाने के लिए ही उसे योग सिखाने का फैसला लिया गया। 

एक साल बाद ही तीन साल की उम्र में सन ने योग का विशेष हुनर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया। दो साल बाद उसकी आटिज्म की बीमारी पूरी तरह ठीक हो गई। छह साल की उम्र से उसने योग सेंटर पर योग सिखाना शुरू कर दिया। 
