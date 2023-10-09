Canada: इधर इस्राइल पर हुए हमलों की निंदा कर रहे थे PM ट्रूडो, उधर कनाडा में ही फलस्तीन के झंडे के साथ जश्न

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
"Allahu Akbar!" Just now outside of Toronto— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 8, 2023
Hamas supporters are out celebrating the recent terror attacks in Israel that have left 300+ dead. pic.twitter.com/13jmDLMiAr
To our Israeli friends: Canadians stand with you. And our government stands ready to support you. Our support for Israel is steadfast. Please read my full statement on the recent attacks against Israel: https://t.co/sLifAx4cSc— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
Next Article
Followed