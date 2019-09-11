शहर चुनें

कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने देश की संसद को किया भंग, चुनाव अभियान शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बैंकूवर Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 09:16 PM IST
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau - फोटो : PTI
कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने देश की संसद को भंग कर दिया है, साथ ही चुनाव अभियान भी शुरू कर दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने ये खबर एएफपी के हवाले से दी गई है। 
justin trudeau
