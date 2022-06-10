US: अमेरिका पहुंचने वालों के लिए कोविड टेस्ट जरूरी नहीं, बाइडेन प्रशासन ने हटाई पाबंदी

US will end Covid-19 testing requirement for air travelers entering the country— Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) June 10, 2022
@CDCgov will evaluate its need based on the science and in context of circulating variants
@POTUS work on effective vaccines and treatments critical to this https://t.co/cpdlNfRHbt
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a #COVID19 test within a day before boarding their flights, a senior administration official says. The mandate will expire on Sunday, 12th June.— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022
