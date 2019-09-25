शहर चुनें

पीएम मोदी के अलावा पायल को भी मिला 'चेंजमेकर अवार्ड', विश्व भर में चलाना चाहती है ये अभियान 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, न्यूयॉर्क Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 08:18 AM IST
Payal Jangid
Payal Jangid - फोटो : ANI
अमेरिका में बिल एंड मिलिंडा गेट्स फाउंडेशन की ओर से गोलकीपर ग्लोबल गोल्स अवार्ड्स कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंंद्र मोदी के अलावा एक और भारतीय को 'चेंजमेकर अवार्ड' मिला है। राजस्थान में बाल श्रम और बाल विवाह को खत्म करने के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के लिए पायल जांगिड़ ने यह अवार्ड प्राप्त कर देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। 
इस अवार्ड से उत्साहित पायल ने कहा कि वह बेहद खुश है कि उसे और पीएम मोदी को यह पुरस्कार मिला। उसने कहा मैं बेहद खुश हूं, पीएम मोदी को भी यह पुरस्कार मिला। जिस तरह से हमने अपने गांव में अभियान चला कर इन समस्याओं को खत्म किया है, उसी तरह से विश्व स्तर पर भी करना चाहती हूं। 
pm modi payal jangid goalkeepers global goals awards
