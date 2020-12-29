बेलारूस ने दी स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन को प्रयोग करने की अनुमति, जल्द शुरू होगा टीकाकरण

Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vaccination of its people against COVID-19 with Sputnik V vaccine: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020
