Home ›   World ›   Belarus to start vaccination of its people against COVID-19 with Sputnik V vaccine

बेलारूस ने दी स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन को प्रयोग करने की अनुमति, जल्द शुरू होगा टीकाकरण

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मिंस्क Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 12:48 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock

रूस के बाद बेलारूस दुनिया का पहला ऐसा देश बना गया है, जिसने स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन को कोरोना के खिलाफ अपने नागरिकों को लगाने की अनुमति दी है। बेलारूस में शुरू होने वाले टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम में लोगों को यह वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। रूसी प्रत्यक्ष निवेश कोष (आरडीआईएफ) ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। 
