शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Bahrain waives sentence 250 indian prisoners after meeting with pm modi

बहरीन ने 250 भारतीय कैदियों की सजा की माफ

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 02:37 PM IST
पीेम मोदी
पीेम मोदी - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
बहरीन सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की खाड़ी देश की पहली यात्रा के दौरान सद्भाव प्रदर्शित करते हुए 250 भारतीय कैदियों की सजा रविवार को माफ कर दी। प्रधानमंत्री ने इस शाही माफी के लिए बहरीन नेतृत्व का आभार व्यक्त किया।
विज्ञापन
आधिकारिक आंकड़ों के अनुसार विभिन्न विदेशी जेलों में 8,189 भारतीय बंद हैं जिनमें से सऊदी अरब में सर्वाधिक 1,811 और इसके बाद संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में 1,392 भारतीय हैं। यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि बहरीन की जेलों में कितने भारतीय हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने ट्वीट किया, सदाशयता एवं मानवीय सद्भाव के तहत बहरीन सरकार ने बहरीन में सजा काट रहे 250 भारतीयों को माफी दे दी है। इसने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री ने बहरीन के शाह और पूरे शाही परिवार को उनके इस फैसले के लिए धन्यवाद दिया।



 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पीएम मोदी
World

पीएम मोदी को मिला बहरीन का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान, ‘द किंग हमाद ऑर्डर ऑफ द रेनेसां’ से नवाजे गए

25 अगस्त 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
World

पीएम मोदी ने 200 साल पुराने मंदिर के पुनर्निर्माण कार्य का किया शुभांरभ, भारतीय समुदाय से की बात

25 अगस्त 2019

मनामा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
World

बहरीन में छलका पीएम मोदी का दर्द- मैं इतना दूर हूं और मेरा दोस्त अरुण चला गया

25 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को बहरीन में 'द किंग हमाद ऑर्डर ऑफ द रेनेसां' से नवाजा गया।
World

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को बहरीन ने 'द किंग हमाद ऑर्डर ऑफ द रेनेसां' से नवाजा, इन क्षेत्रों में किए करार

25 अगस्त 2019

PM Modi Air India Visit
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बहरीन, यूएई और फ्रांस में ध्वस्त करेंगे पाकिस्तान का प्रोपैगैंडा

19 अगस्त 2019

राहुल
India News

बहरीन में मोदी सरकार पर बरसे राहुल गांधी, बोले खतरे में है देश

9 जनवरी 2018

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
bahrain pm modi visit in bahrain manama prisons in bahrain बहरीन पीएम मोदी नरेंद्र मोदी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

NASA
World

अंतरिक्ष से 'एस्ट्रोनॉट' ने बैंक खाते में लगाई सेंध, नासा कर रही जांच, ये है पूरा मामला

25 अगस्त 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी, मनोहर पर्रिकर, सुषमा स्वराज और अरुण जेटली
India News

एक वर्ष में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने खो दिए अपने चार सितारे

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Kannan gopinathan
India News

2012 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी कन्नन का इस्तीफा, कहा- अपनी अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता वापस चाहता हूं

25 अगस्त 2019

Investment Limit in PMVVY doubled pension upto 10000 rupees per month
Personal Finance

आपके लिए बेहद लाभदायक है ये सरकारी योजना, हर माह मिलेगी 10,000 रुपये तक की पेंशन

25 अगस्त 2019

Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन पर फिल्म बनाने का ऐलान करते ही ट्रोल हुए विवेक, यूजर बोला- रहम भाई...

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
हरियाणा पुलिस के दरोगा को पीटा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

बच्चा चोर समझकर हरियाणा पुलिस के दरोगा-दीवान को पीटा, ग्रामीणों ने छीने पिस्टल

25 अगस्त 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Asif Ghafoor
Bollywood

शाहरुख की वेब सीरीज से चिढ़े पाक सेना के प्रवक्ता ने कश्मीर पर दी नसीहत, भारतीय यूजर्स ने सिखाया सबक

25 अगस्त 2019

महिला को किया आग के हवाले (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

बेटे से रेती खोई तो मां को जलाकर मारा, सास-ससुर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jhansi

पंद्रह लाख रुपये की मांग पूरी न होने पर पति ने दिया तीन तलाक, मामला दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

युवती से छेड़छाड़ (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

कोचिंग से लौट रही किशोरी से शोहदों ने की छेड़खानी, तीन गिरफ्तार

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विमान दुर्घटना
World

अमेरिका में विमान दुर्घटना के बाद समुद्र में गिरा, पायलट ने विंग पर खड़े होकर बनाया वीडियो

अमेरिका में हुए एक विमान हादसे की अनोखी घटना सामने आई है। दरअसल यहां एक विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होकर समुद्र में गिर गया। इस विमान के पायलट ने तभी विमान की विंग पर खड़े होकर इसका वीडियो बनाया। जो इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
कृत्रिम मंगल ग्रह
World

धरती पर भी मौजूद है मंगल ग्रह, तीन दिन रहने का किराया मात्र 4.80 लाख रुपये

25 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

जी7 समिट: बहरीन से फ्रांस रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, ट्रंप से कश्मीर मुद्दे पर हो सकती है चर्चा

25 अगस्त 2019

NASA
World

अंतरिक्ष से 'एस्ट्रोनॉट' ने बैंक खाते में लगाई सेंध, नासा कर रही जांच, ये है पूरा मामला

25 अगस्त 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

अमेरिकी प्रतिबंध बेअसर, उत्तर कोरिया ने सुपर-लार्ज मल्टीपल रॉकेट लॉन्चर का किया सफल परीक्षण

25 अगस्त 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अनिल पुरी
World

भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी अनिल पुरी ने पूरी की 1200 किमी की फ्रांस साइकिल रेस

25 अगस्त 2019

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के समर्थन में रैली निकाली गई
World

अनुच्छेद 370:  अमेरिका में कश्मीरी पंडितों ने सरकार के समर्थन में निकाली रैली

25 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

इक्वाडोर: अमेजन क्षेत्र में विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चार लोगों की मौत

25 अगस्त 2019

‘ऑर्डर ऑफ जायेद’ सम्मान
World

क्या है यूएई का ‘ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद’ सम्मान, अब तक किस-किस नेता को किया जा चुका है सम्मानित

24 अगस्त 2019

oil tanker
World

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव के बीच, 21 लाख बैरल तेल से लदे इरानी टैंकर ने दी तुर्की जाने की सूचना

25 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

सोनू निगम ने छेड़ा इस महफिल में खय्याम का तराना, भर आईं पूरी इंडस्ट्री की आंखें

खय्याम भले ही दुनिया से चले गए गए हों लेकिन उनके तराने अमर हैं। खय्याम को संगीतकारों ने अनोखी श्रद्धांजलि दी। सोनू निगम, तलत अजीज, सुदेश भोसले सहित ढेरों संगीत की दुनिया के जाने माने चेहरे यहां मौजूद थे।

25 अगस्त 2019

विराट कोहली 2:19

विराट कोहली के हाथ में दिखी किताब Detox Your Ego, सोशल मीडिया पर हो गए ट्रोल

25 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:51

पीएम मोदी को मिला बहरीन का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान, ‘द किंग हमाद ऑर्डर ऑफ द रेनेसां’ से नवाजे गए

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:49

फिल्मी दुनिया के भी चहेते थे अरुण जेटली, प्रसून जोशी, शर्मिला टैगोर जैसे सितारों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

25 अगस्त 2019

संभल 3:29

जानिए आखिर क्यों दुनियाभर में प्रसिद्ध है संभल, क्या हैं इसकी विशेषताएं

25 अगस्त 2019

Related

इमरान खान-एंजेला मर्केल (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर मामला: अब जर्मनी के सामने 'गिड़गिड़ाया' पाक, इमरान ने मार्केल से मांगी मदद

24 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

इस्राइल ने इराक में किया एयर स्ट्राइक, हथियार डिपो पर बरसाए बम

24 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

फ्रांस में आयोजित G7 सम्मेलन में शामिल होंगे पीएम मोदी, इन मुद्दों पर हो सकती है चर्चा

25 अगस्त 2019

फ्रांस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का स्वागत करते मुस्लिम
World

फ्रांस में मुस्लिमों ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का किया स्वागत तो चिढ़ा पाकिस्तान

23 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री ने यूएई में पेश किया रुपे कार्ड
World

खाड़ी देशों में रुपे कार्ड अपनाने वाला पहला देश बना यूएई, पीएम मोदी ने किया लॉन्च

24 अगस्त 2019

सीरिया ने अपनी तरफ आने वाली मिसाइलों को मार गिराया
World

सीरिया का दावा, दमिश्क को निशाना बनाने वाली मिसाइलों को मार गिराया

25 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited