बहरीन ने 250 भारतीय कैदियों की सजा की माफ

In a kind and humanitarian gesture, the Government of Bahrain has pardoned 250 Indians serving sentences in Bahrain.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
PM @narendramodi thanks the Bahrain Government for the Royal Pardon.
अमेरिका में हुए एक विमान हादसे की अनोखी घटना सामने आई है। दरअसल यहां एक विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होकर समुद्र में गिर गया। इस विमान के पायलट ने तभी विमान की विंग पर खड़े होकर इसका वीडियो बनाया। जो इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
25 अगस्त 2019