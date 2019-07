सीरिया में एयर स्ट्राइक से दो बच्चों समेत 11 लोगों की मौत, मरने वालों में स्वयंसेवक पत्रकार भी शामिल

1- 12 innocent civilians added to the list of victims of the devastating Russian and regime raids in #KhirbetAlJawz town southern #Idlib . pic.twitter.com/KWvrvveWmV

Anas returned to the field after his recovery and chose to remain with his fellow volunteers in #KhanShaikhoun till today, which was his last day in Khan Shaykhun and in this world. pic.twitter.com/GblIG39YV8