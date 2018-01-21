Download App
Home ›   World ›   America ›   Water on earth by meteorites says research of Massachusetts Institute of Technology

तो क्या 20 लाख साल पहले यहां से आया था धरती पर पानी? 

एजेंसी, बोस्टन  Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 08:40 PM IST
Water on earth by meteorites says research of Massachusetts Institute of Technology
एक नए अध्ययन के अनुसार वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि सौर मंडल की उत्पत्ति के लगभग 20 लाख वर्षों में पृथ्वी पर पानी उल्कापिंड लेकर आए होंगे। क्योंकि पानी और कार्बन जैसे तत्व पृथ्वी पर जीवन के लिए जरूरी अवयव हैं। इस अध्ययन से शोधकर्ताओं ने यह जानने का प्रयास किया कि वे हमारी पृथ्वी पर कब आए। 

मैसाचुसेट्स इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी एमआईटी के शोध छात्र एडम साराफिया ने कहा कि हम जितना संभव हो उतने उल्कापिंडों के मूल स्वरूप की जांच की जा रही है, ताकि यह पता लगाया जा सके कि वे शुरुआती सौरमंडल में कहां थे और उनके पास कितना पानी था। 

शोधकर्ताओं ने पाया कि मूल उल्कापिंडों में संभवत: पृथ्वी के मौजूदा जल भंडार का 20 प्रतिशत हिस्सा था। साराफिया ने कहा कि यह मानना आसान है कि पृथ्वी के पूरी तरह बनने से पहले से ही पानी बहुत शुरुआत में ही जमा होना शुरू हो गया। इसका मतलब है कि जब पृथ्वी काफी ठंडी हो तब उसकी सतह पर पानी स्थिर रह गया। 
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

