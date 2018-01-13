Download App
लंदन में एंबेसी बनाने के फैसले को ट्रंप ने बताया गलत, शुरू करने से किया इनकार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 11:42 AM IST
trump cancels uk trip, blames obama
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने अगले महीने की ब्रिटेन की प्रस्तावित यात्रा को रद्द कर दिया है। उन्होंने अपने इस फैसले का जिम्मेदार पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा के प्रशासन को ठहराया। 

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने अमेरिकी दूतावास के उद्घाटन के लिए अगले महीने की ब्रिटेन यात्रा को रद्द कर दिया है। उन्होंने दूतावास को मध्य लंदन से सुनसान जगह पर ले जाने के पूर्ववर्ती ओबामा प्रशासन के फैसले को ‘बुरा सौदा’ कहा है। 

अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति ने ट्विटर के जरिए पॉश मेफेयर इलाके के ग्रोसवेनर स्क्वॉयर से दूतावास को निन इल्मस ले जाने की 1.2 अरब डॉलर की परियोजना की आलोचना की।

ओबामा प्रशासन की आलोचना करते हुए ट्रंप ने कहा कि, लंदन की सबसे अच्छी जगह पर दूतावास को कौड़ियों के भाव बेचा गया है। सूनसान निन इल्मस पर नए दूतावास का विचार बेहद बुरा है और ऐसी जगह का उद्घाटन करने लिए मुझे बुलाया जा रहा है जो मेरे लिए मुमकिन नहीं है। 
 


अब अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री रेक्स टिलरसन नए दूतावास का उद्घाटन करेंगे जो 16 जनवरी को कर्मियों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। हालांकि, डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट ने ट्रंप के ब्रिटेन की यात्रा रद्द करने पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की है।
