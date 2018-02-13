अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   America ›   Suspicious letter sent Donald trump daughter in law in hospital and she is safe

सफेद पाउडर की वजह से ट्रंप की बहू पहुंचीं अस्पताल, पति ने जाहिर किया गुस्सा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 08:38 AM IST
Suspicious letter sent Donald trump daughter in law in hospital and she is safe
वेनेसा ट्रंप
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की बहू वेनेसा ट्रंप के घर पर एक संदिग्ध पत्र भेजा गया था जिसकी वजह से उन्हें मैनहेट्टन अस्पताल ले जाया गया। इसमें कॉर्न स्टार्च का पाउडर मिला है। पत्र ट्रंप के बड़े बेटे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप जूनियर और वेनेसा के पति के घर के पते पर भेजा गया था। इस मामले पर ट्रंप के परिवार ने अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका ने कहा कि किसी को भी इस तरह से डराना नहीं जाना चाहिए।

घटना के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रंप जूनियर ने ट्विट किया- शुक्र है कि आज सुबह हुई घटना में वेनेसा और मेरे बच्चे सुरक्षित हैं। यह बहुत गलत है कि कुछ लोगों ने अपना विरोध जाहिर करने के लिए यह कदम उठाया। वेनेसा ने ट्विट कर कहा- एनवासीआई आपको आज प्रदान की गई मदद के लिए धन्यवाद। मुझे बचाने के लिए की गई आपकी तुरंत कार्यवाही की मैं सराहना करती हूं। धन्यवाद।

इस मामले पर इंवाका ट्रंप ने भी ट्विट कर कहा- वेनेसा ट्रंप के बारे में सोच रही हूं। काश की मैं आज उनके साथ होती। किसी को भी इस तरह से डराया नहीं जाना चाहिए। इसमें क्षमा के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है। परीक्षण में पत्र के लिफाफे पर मिला सफेद पाउडर खतरनाक नहीं मिला है। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी सारा सैंडर्स ने बताया कि मामले के बारे में पता चलने पर राष्ट्रपति ने अपनी बहू से बात की थी। फिलहाल इस घटना की जांच सीक्रेट सर्विस कर रही है।
 

 

 

RELATED

 
donald trump ivanka trump white house

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

birthday special vinod mehra known facts
Bollywood

विनोद मेहरा से शादी के लिए रेखा ने की थी सुसाइड की कोशिश, सास ने घर में घुसने नहीं दिया

13 फरवरी 2018

Varun Dhawan shared first look of Sui Dhaga along with Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

शादी के तुरंत बाद अनुष्का बन गईं 'ममता', मौजी के लिए छोड़ दिया सब कुछ

13 फरवरी 2018

JOB OPPORTUNITY for engineers in RITES
Government Jobs

सिविल इंजीनियर्स के लिए यहां नौकरी, इस तरह करें अप्लाई

13 फरवरी 2018

Job opportunity for 10th pass in indian oil corporation ltd
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन में बंपर वैकेंसी

13 फरवरी 2018

Government jobs for MBBS degree holder in ITI limited
Jobs

डॉक्टर्स, MBBS डिग्रीधारक के लिए सुनहरा अवसर, ऐसे करें आवेदन

13 फरवरी 2018

Government jobs for civil engineers in ,national projects construction limited
Government Jobs

इंजीनियर्स के लिए यहां निकली सरकारी नौकरियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

13 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone meet Karan Johar at his residence
Bollywood

कार में चुपके से कहां पहुंचे रणवीर-दीपिका, होने लगीं तरह-तरह की बातें..

12 फरवरी 2018

Kiss day special 5 Bollywood celebrities who kisses in front of public
Bollywood

देखिए बॉलीवुड के 5 चर्चित Kissing सीन, जब एक्टर्स ने दिखाया खुल्लम - खुल्ला प्यार

12 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma film pari new poster and trailer release date
Bollywood

'परी' के नए पोस्टर में डरी हुईं नजर आ रही हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, इस दिन रिलीज होगा ट्रेलर

13 फरवरी 2018

Six Girls Like Priya Prakash Varrier Who Become Internet Viral Sensation
Weird Stories

प्रिया प्रकाश की तरह ये 5 चेहरे कुछ पलों में हुए मशहूर, आपको देखने चाहिए जरूर

12 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Abu bakr al baghdadi was wounded in north syria, cnn according to US officials
America

IS सरगना बगदादी हवाई हमले में हुआ था घायल, CNN ने अमेरिकी अधिकारियों के हवाले से दी जानकारी

अमेरिकी खुफिया अधिकारियों का यह आकलन उत्तरी सीरिया में आईएस कैदियों और शरणार्थियों की रिपोर्ट पर आधारित है।

13 फरवरी 2018

US: Donald Trump administration wants to privatize international space stations says Report
America

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन का निजीकरण चाहता है अमेरिका: रिपोर्ट

12 फरवरी 2018

Hurricane Strikes in Middle west area of America, 1,000 flights canceled
America

अमेरिका में बर्फीले तूफान से भयंकर तबाही, 1,000 फ्लाइट्स रद्द

11 फरवरी 2018

US government needed to prevent shutdown Congress misses deadline to renew funding
America

टेंशन में ट्रंप, तीन सप्ताह के अंदर दूसरी बार अमेरिका में 'शटडाउन'

9 फरवरी 2018

world most powerful rocket heavy falcon is all set to launch today from Florida
America

आज लॉन्च होगा दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट, जानिए इसकी खासियतें

6 फरवरी 2018

Elon Musk Tesla sports car sent to space through falcon heavy rocket take wrong turn
America

सबसे बड़े रॉकेट के जरिए भेजी गई टेस्ला कार भटकी रास्ता

9 फरवरी 2018

Most powerful Rocket Falcon Heavy launched by spacex from florida
America

दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट 'फॉल्कन हेवी' लॉन्च, साथ में भेजी गई एक स्पोर्ट्स कार

7 फरवरी 2018

America have more jobs opportunity but share market is having downfall
America

अमेरीका में नौकरियों की बाढ़, पर धड़ाम हुए शेयर बाजार

9 फरवरी 2018

Indian Origin Raj Shah becomes White House Spokesperson
America

अमेरिका में भारतवंशी ने छुआ एक और मुकाम, राज शाह बने व्हाइट हाउस के प्रवक्ता

10 फरवरी 2018

US deputy president mike pence warn north korea for toughest sanctions 
America

अमेरिका की उत्तर कोरिया को चेतावनी, कहा- लगाएंगे अब तक के सबसे बड़े बैन

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

कपिल शर्मा के नए शो का ये है नाम, हुआ खुलासा

कपिल शर्मा के नए शो के नाम का खुलासा और ‘28 सितंबर को आएंगे मौजी और ममता’ समेत बॉलीवुड की 10 बड़ी खबरें।

13 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Last rites of fallen soldier Subedar Madan Lal Choudhary performed 1:37

जाबाज सूबेदार मदन लाल चौधरी का शव देखकर सबकी आंखों में आए आंसू

13 फरवरी 2018

VIRAL VIDEO OF PRIYA PRAKASH VARRIER WITH NARENDRA MODI, RAHUL GANDHI, DONALD TRUMP, SALMAN KHAN 2:04

...जब इस लड़की ने राहुल गांधी, मोदी, ट्रंप और सलमान को भी मारी आंख

13 फरवरी 2018

KUCHH BHEEGE ALFAAZ team came delhi to promotion of film 3:07

जब दिल्ली पहुंची 'कुछ भीगे अल्फाज' की टीम, तो खुल गया फिल्म से जुड़ा ये राज

13 फरवरी 2018

DATE TIME AND OTHER FACTS ABOUT SHIVRATRI, THESE TWO RASHI WILL BE POSITIVELY AFFECTED 3:02

51 साल बाद महाशिवरात्रि पर बना महासंयोग, इन राशियों को होगा महालाभ

13 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

US: Donald Trump administration wants to privatize international space stations says Report
America

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन का निजीकरण चाहता है अमेरिका: रिपोर्ट

12 फरवरी 2018

Work begins after five hours in America, budget bill passed from Parliament
America

अमेरिका में पाँच घंटे की कामबंदी के बाद कामकाज शुरू, संसद से पास हुआ बजट बिल

10 फरवरी 2018

Indian Origin Raj Shah becomes White House Spokesperson
America

अमेरिका में भारतवंशी ने छुआ एक और मुकाम, राज शाह बने व्हाइट हाउस के प्रवक्ता

10 फरवरी 2018

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump talk over phone on regarding various issues
India News

मोदी-ट्रंप में फोन पर बातचीत, दक्षिण एशिया पर यह बनी रणनीति

10 फरवरी 2018

US government needed to prevent shutdown Congress misses deadline to renew funding
America

टेंशन में ट्रंप, तीन सप्ताह के अंदर दूसरी बार अमेरिका में 'शटडाउन'

9 फरवरी 2018

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India News

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने PM मोदी को किया फोन, मालदीव समेत कई मुद्दों पर हुई बातचीत

9 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.