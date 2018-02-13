Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

Thank you so much for all the help today in NYC! I appreciate all the quick response to make sure that I was safe ! Thank you @FDNY @SecretService @NYPDnews @NYPDCT @NewYorkFBI — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) February 13, 2018

Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 12, 2018