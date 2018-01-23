Download App
Home ›   World ›   America ›   shutdown finished in america after president Donald trump signed the bills

अमेरिका में शटडाउन खत्म, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने साइन किए बिल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 09:39 AM IST
shutdown finished in america after president Donald trump signed the bills
अमेरिका में सरकारी कामकाज ठप हो जाने के बाद सोमवार को सत्तारुढ़ रिपब्लिकन और विपक्षी डेमोक्रेट्स के बीच सहमति बन गई। डेमोक्रेट्स ठप पड़े सरकारी कामकाज को बहाल करने की दिशखा में वोटिंग को तैयार हो गए हैं। स्थिति मंगलवार से ठीक हो जाएगी। इससे पहले अमेरिकी संसद में बहुमत के नेता व केंटकी के सीनेटर मिट मैककोनेल सोमवार तक दोपहर में अस्थायी खर्च के विधेयक पर मतदान में देरी करने की प्रक्रिया अपनाते हुए चले गए।

यानी उन्होंने मतदान के लिए तय समय को 11 घंटे आगे बढ़ाते हुए सोमवार देर रात  (भारतीय समयानुसार मंगलवार सुबह साढ़े ग्यारह बजे) तक कर दिया था, लेकिन लगातार वार्ता के बाद दोनों पार्टियों में सहमति बन गई। इससे पहले शटडाउन खत्म नहीं होने से सोमवार सुबह लाखों संघीय कर्मचारियों को अवकाश पर जाना पड़ा। 

जबिक अमेरिकी सीनेटर्स सरकारी शटडाउन खत्म करने के लिए समझौता करने में लगातार बहस करते रहे। वहीं इस बीच ट्रंप ने परमाणु विकल्प का सुझाव दिया, लेकन इसके इस्तेमाल की संभावना काफी कम बताई गई थी।

भारत में कोलकाता के अमेरिकी केंद्र पर पड़ा था असर
अमेरिकी सेंटर ने एक वक्तव्य में कहा कि कोलकाता स्थित केंद्र और लाइब्रेरी सोमवार से अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बंद रहेगी। हालांकि कांसुलर सेवाओं पर इसका असर नहीं पड़ेगा। एक बयान में कहा गया कि कोलकाता में अमेरिकी सेंटर व लाइब्रेरी सार्वजनिक रूप से आगामी नोटिस तक बंद रहेंगे, किसी भी असुविधा के लिए खेद है। 

बयान में कहा गया कि यदि किसी ने वीजा साक्षात्कार या अमेरिकी नागरिक सेवा से संबंधित मामलों पर समय ले रखा है तो वे निर्धारित समय पर पहुंचें।
america shutdown president donald trump h1-b visa washington

