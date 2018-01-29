अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   America ›   Sherin adoptive parents leave their biological child on their right

शेरिन को गोद लेने वाले माता-पिता ने अपनी जैविक बच्ची पर से छोड़ा अपना अधिकार

एजेंसी, ह्यूस्टन Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 07:09 AM IST
Sherin adoptive parents leave their biological child on their right
शेरिन
भारतीय-अमेरिकी बच्ची शेरिन मैथ्यूज को गोद लेने वाले माता-पिता ने अपनी चार वर्षीय जैविक बेटी पर से अपना अधिकार छोड़ दिया है। उसे अब अपने माता-पिता के साथ जेल में रहने की जगह अपने परिवार के साथ रहना होगा। दंपती पर शेरिन की हत्या का आरोप है और उसकी लाश डल्लास में एक पुल नीचे मिली थी। 

अमेरिकी मीडिया के अनुसार, चाइल्ड प्रोटेक्टिव सर्विस (सीपीएस) की निर्धारित आखिरी सुनवाई के दौरान शुक्रवार को वेस्ली और सिमी मैथ्यूज ने अपनी जैविक बच्ची पर अपना अधिकार छोड़ने वाले दस्तावेजों पर हस्ताक्षर किया। शेरिन के गायब होने के दो दिन बाद 9 अक्तूबर को सीपीएस अधिकारियों ने मैथ्यूज के रिचर्डसन में स्थित घर से हटा दिया था। वहीं दो हफ्ते बाद शेरिन का शव घर के पास स्थित पुल में मिला था। पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट में पता चला था कि शेरिन की मौत हिंसा के कारण हुई थी।

RELATED

शेरिन की मौत के मामले में 37 वर्षीय वेस्ली पर ऐसी हत्या का आरोप लगाया गया है जिसमें मौत की सजा मिलती है। वहीं 35 वर्षीय सिनी पर अपने पति के अपराध को छुपाने का आरोप लगा है।
sherin matthews america india right

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

29 जनवरी 2018

rishi kapoor tweets on indian premier league auction 2018
Bollywood

आईपीएल में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी में कूदे ऋषि कपूर, ट्वीट कर उठा दिया बड़ा सवाल

28 जनवरी 2018

international customs day shah rukh khan ranveer singh salman khan perform
Bollywood

एक इवेंट में दिखे शाहरुख, सलमान और रणवीर, विराट कोहली की पत्नी का रोमांटिक डांस

28 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan Secret Superstar box office collection day 9 in china
Bollywood

'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' बन आमिर ने चीन में कर दिखाया कुछ ऐसा, आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

28 जनवरी 2018

hate story actresses urvashi rautela Paoli Dam Zareen Khan Surveen Chawla flop career
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी' ने इन 3 हीरोईनों की जिंदगी को किया 'बर्बाद', अब तेरा क्या होगा उर्वशी

28 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar and rajinikanth starrer 2.0 release date postpone again
Bollywood

450 करोड़ में बनी इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर बदली, रजनीकांत के फैंस को करना होगा इंतजार

28 जनवरी 2018

Sara Ali Khan tiny clutch priced 1 lakh rupees as costly Katrina Kaif red dress
Fashion street

सवा लाख का clutch पकड़े डिनर पर निकली सैफ अली खान की बेटी, इतने में कटरीना ने खरीद ली पूरी ड्रेस

28 जनवरी 2018

indian american personal assistant alleges harvey weinstein
Hollywood

2 साल तक हॉलीवुड प्रोड्यूसर के यूज्ड कंडोम उठाती रही भारतीय मूल की महिला

28 जनवरी 2018

first lunar eclipse in 2018 date, time and impact
Predictions

साल 2018 का पहला ग्रहण, इन 4 राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

28 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

India is second cheapest country to live in after south africa says survey
America

भारत रहने के लिहाज से दूसरा सबसे सस्ता देश, जानिए किस नंबर पर है पाकिस्तान

भारत रहने के लिहाज से दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बाद दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे सस्ता देश है। 112 देशों में किए गए सर्वे के आधार पर यह दावा किया गया है। 

28 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump condemns Kabul attack
America

काबुल आत्मघाती हमले पर बोले ट्रंप, कहा- अब नहीं चलेगी तालिबान की क्रूरता

28 जनवरी 2018

Fire in Australian fighter aircraft during training in America, US
America

अमेरिका में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई लड़ाकू विमान में प्रशिक्षण के दौरान लगी आग

29 जनवरी 2018

Nikki Haley has slammed rumors that she was having an affair with President Donald Trump
America

ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर की चर्चाओं पर बौखलाईं निक्की, बोलीं- 'हाउ डिस्गस्टिंग'

27 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump has indicated to take tough action against pakistan's Taliban terrorists
America

पाक में आतंकी ठिकानों को खत्म करेगा US, ट्रंप ने दिए सख्त कार्रवाई के संकेत

28 जनवरी 2018

New record of over 11 lakh tweets made on Indian Republic Day
America

गणतंत्र दिवस पर बना 11 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट का नया रिकॉर्ड

28 जनवरी 2018

Indian-american woman sued for sexual harassment on Hollywood film maker Harvey Weinstein
America

यौन उत्पीड़न के लिए भारतीय मूल की महिला ने वेनस्टेन पर किया मुकदमा

28 जनवरी 2018

After recession the growth rate of most major economies of the world has started to grow rapidly
America

भारत समेत दुनिया की अर्थव्यवस्थाओं की बल्ले-बल्ले, वैश्विक मंदी से मिली निजात 

28 जनवरी 2018

Trump makes 15 new friends in Davos, three of Indian origin
America

ट्रंप ने किया 15 नए दोस्तों का ऐलान, तीन भारतीय भी शामिल

27 जनवरी 2018

Thousands of Indians can get American citizenship, President Trump signals
America

हजारों भारतीयों को मिल सकती है अमेरिकी नागरिकता, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने दिए संकेत

26 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

31 जनवरी को है साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, राशियों पर पड़ेगा ये प्रभाव

साल 2018 का पहला चंद्र ग्रहण आपके जीवन पर क्या प्रभाव डालेगा और आपको करने होंगे कौन से उपाय सारी बातें हैं इस रिपोर्ट में।

29 जनवरी 2018

KASGANJ COMMUNAL VIOLENCE BUDGET SESSION 2018 DEEPIKA PADUKONE UTTAR PRADESH TOP NEWS 00:02:37

कासगंज में अब भी हालात सामान्य नहीं समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

29 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE VISIT RAJASTHANI RESTAURANT TO CELEBRATE THE SUCCESS OF PADMAAVAT 5:02

‘पद्मावत’ की कामयाबी से खुश दीपिका ने किया ये स्पेशल डिनर

29 जनवरी 2018

FIRST INDIAN ORIGIN MAN RAGHUNANDAN YANDAMURI TO GET EXECUTED IN AMERICA AT 23 FEBRUARY 2018 3:19

इस हिंदुस्तानी ने अमेरिका में कटाई देश की नाक, अब लगेगा जहर का इंजेक्शन

29 जनवरी 2018

TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 28 JANURARY 2018 2:37

कासगंज हिंसा में आरोपी के घर मिले पिस्टल, बम समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

28 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.