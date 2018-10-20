शहर चुनें

World ›   America ›   Saudi Arabia's attorney general statement jamal Khashoggi death in Istanbul

आखिरकार सऊदी अरब ने स्वीकार किया, पत्रकार जमाल खशोगी  की इस्तांबुल में हुई हत्या

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 05:59 AM IST
artony genral
artony genral - फोटो : photo ani
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि यदि सऊदी अरब खशोगी की हत्या का दोषी पाया गया तो उसे गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने होंगे। ट्रंप का यह बयान सऊदी अरब एवं तुर्की के दौरे से लौटे विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ द्वारा जांच की जानकारी देने के बाद आया है। वैसे सऊदी अरब के अटॉर्नी जनरल ने इस बात की बात पुष्टि कर दी है कि उन्हे प्रारंभिक जांच से संकेत मिले हैं कि सऊदी वाणिज्य दूतावास के परिसर में एक विवाद के बाद पत्रकार जमाल खशोगी  की मृत्यु हो गई थी। 
saudi arabia istanbul jamal khashoggi saudi arabia embassy इस्तांबुल जमाल खशोगगी सऊदी अरब सऊदी अरब दूतावास
