विज्ञापन

#BREAKING: US media say at least four people have been killed in Pittsburgh as police were called to an "active shooter" reportedly near a Jewish synagogue pic.twitter.com/8hMywMcC0U — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 27, 2018

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

अमेरिका के पिट्सबर्ग में एक यहूदी मंदिर में गोलीबारी की घटना हुई है। समचार एजेंसी एएफपी से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, इस घटना में कम से कम 4 लोगों की मौत हुई है। मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। इस गोलीबारी का शिकार तीन पुलिस अधिकारी भी हुए हैं।घटना के बाद पुलिस ने संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लिया है। इसमें कितने लोग घायल हुए हैं इस बात की जानकारी अभी तक नहीं मिल पाई है। हालांकि पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।इस मामले में पिट्सबर्ग पब्लिक सेफ्टी डिपार्टमेंट ने ट्वीट कहा, 'चेतावनी: विलकिन्स और शेडी इलाके में एक सक्रिय शूटर है, इस इलाके से दूर रहें।'वहीं अमेरीकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने लोगों से इलाके में सक्रिय शूटर से सावधान रहने की अपील की है।