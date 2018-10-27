शहर चुनें

'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   World ›   America ›   Multiple casualties reported after shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

अमेरिका के पिट्सबर्ग में गोलीबारी, 4 लोगों की मौत, ट्रंप ने किया लोगों को सावधान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 09:46 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के पिट्सबर्ग में एक यहूदी मंदिर में गोलीबारी की घटना हुई है। समचार एजेंसी एएफपी से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, इस घटना में कम से कम 4 लोगों की मौत हुई है। मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। इस गोलीबारी का शिकार तीन पुलिस अधिकारी भी हुए हैं। 
घटना के बाद पुलिस ने संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लिया है। इसमें कितने लोग घायल हुए हैं इस बात की जानकारी अभी तक नहीं मिल पाई है। हालांकि पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। 

इस मामले में पिट्सबर्ग पब्लिक सेफ्टी डिपार्टमेंट ने ट्वीट कहा, 'चेतावनी: विलकिन्स और शेडी इलाके में एक सक्रिय शूटर है, इस इलाके से दूर रहें।' 
 
वहीं अमेरीकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने लोगों से इलाके में सक्रिय शूटर से सावधान रहने की अपील की है। 
 

 

shooting us us shooting jewish synagogue fbi pittsburgh पिट्सबर्ग
