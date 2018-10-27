#BREAKING: US media say at least four people have been killed in Pittsburgh as police were called to an "active shooter" reportedly near a Jewish synagogue pic.twitter.com/8hMywMcC0U— AFP news agency (@AFP) October 27, 2018
ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available.— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018
Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018
27 अक्टूबर 2018