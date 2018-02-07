अपना शहर चुनें

दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट 'फॉल्कन हेवी' लॉन्च, साथ में भेजी गई एक स्पोर्ट्स कार

वर्ल्ड न्यूज डेस्क Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 08:25 AM IST
Most powerful Rocket Falcon Heavy launched by spacex from florida
फॉल्कन हेवी
दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट फॉल्केन हेवी को सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च कर दिया गया। अमेरिकी कंपनी स्पेस एक्स द्वारा निर्मित इस रॉकेट की लॉन्चिंग के बाद लोगों में उत्साह देखा गया। फ्लोरिडा के केनडी स्पेस सेंटर स्थित नासा के लॉन्चिग पैड से ऐतिहासिक रॉकेट ने उड़ान भरी। ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि इस रॉकेट के साथ एलन मस्क की स्पोर्ट्स कार को भी भेजा गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस रॉकेट का वजन 63.8 टन है। 230 लंबे इस रॉकेट यान में 27 मर्लिन इंजन लगे हुए हैं। 

लॉन्चिंग से पहले स्पेस एक्स के मालिक एलन मस्क ने कहा कि 50 साल पहले जिस पैड से मानव के चांद पर जाने के सफर की शरुआत हुई थी।  वहां पूरी दुनिया के लोग सबसे बड़े रॉकेट और आतिशबाजी के प्रदर्शन के लिए वहां पहुंच रहे हैं। 

दुनिया के सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट को टेस्ला के बिलेनियर एलन मस्क की कंपनी स्पेस एक्स ने बनाया है। फॉल्कन हैवी से पहले यह कंपनी रॉकेट बूस्टर्स नाम के यान को सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च कर चुकी है। कंपनी का दावा है कि इस यान के जरिए मंगल और चांद पर लोगों को भेजा जा सकेगा।  रॉकेट के साथ भविष्य का स्पेस सूट पहने एक पुतले के साथ, एलन मस्क की चेरी रेड रंग की टेस्ला कार भेजी गई। 
rocket falcon heavy moon

