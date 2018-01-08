Download App
Home ›   World ›   America ›   misbeahvior with kulbhushan family protest against pakistan in US with chappal chor tag

कुलभूषण जाधव मामला: US में विरोध प्रदर्शन, पाकिस्तान को बताया 'चप्पल चोर'

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 09:55 AM IST
misbeahvior with kulbhushan family protest against pakistan in US with chappal chor tag
पाकिस्तान में भारतीय नागरिक कुलभूषण जाधव के परिवार के साथ हुई बदसलूकी का विरोध अमेरिका में किया जा रहा है। भारतीय-अमेरिकन और बलूचिस्तानियों की ओर से वॉशिंगटन में चप्पल चोर पाकिस्तान के टैग के साथ विरोध हो रहा है। न्यूज एजेंसी की जानकारी के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान के दूतावास के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है।  एक प्रदर्शनकारी ने कहा कि कुलभूषण की पत्नी की चप्पले चुरा ली है तो उनका पाकिस्तान इस्तेमाल भी करेगा। मैं ये कहना चाहता हूं कि पाकिस्तान का मतलब क्या है? अमेरिका से डॉलर ला और भारत के जूते खा!

कुलभूषण की मां और पत्नी के साथ हुए व्यवहार को एक प्रदर्शनकारी ने पाकिस्तान की छोटी सोच करार दिया है। दरअसल, पाकिस्तान को इस वजह से दुनिया भर में विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा है।
 




 
America is ready to counter terrorism in Pakistan with China
America

पाक के आतंकी ठिकानों के खात्मे पर चीन देगा अमेरिका का साथ, ट्रंप ने बनाया प्लान

अमेरिकी सहायता रोके जाने के बाद पाकिस्तान अब चीन से मदद की आस लगा रहा है लेकिन ट्रंप प्रशासन की नई रणनीति से उसकी इस उम्मीद को भी करारा झटका लग सकता है।

7 जनवरी 2018

US President Donald Trump supports bill to end all aid to Pakistan
America

पाई-पाई को तरसेगा पाकिस्तान, ट्रंप दे सकते हैं अबतक का सबसे बड़ा झटका

6 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, I Am Ready To Talk With North Korean Leader Kim Jong
America

उत्तर कोरिया मसले पर नरम पड़े ट्रंप, बोले- किम जोंग से बिना शर्त बातचीत के लिए तैयार

7 जनवरी 2018

Brittany Spears's Residential House Sale for $ 81 Million
America

81 लाख डॉलर में बिका ब्रिटनी स्पीयर्स का रिहायशी घर

8 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump is ready to use all options to counter pakistan and terrorism
America

बिगड़ैल पाकिस्तान को सुधार के ही दम लेंगे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, दे सकते हैं और बड़े झटके

6 जनवरी 2018

US suspended all security assistance to Pakistan until action against terror groups
America

ट्रंप ने एक हफ्ते में पाक को दिए दो बड़े झटके, 7 हजार करोड़ की सैन्य मदद रोकी

5 जनवरी 2018

Women will love marriage from video game
America

महिला को वीडियो गेम से हुआ प्यार और उसी से करेंगी शादी

8 जनवरी 2018

America: H-1B visa new policy is a big issue for indians
America

अमेरिका: H-1B वीजा के नए नियम से 75 हजार भारतीयों की नौकरी खतरे में

2 जनवरी 2018

US lawmakers is not happy with trump administration over H1B visa changes
America

H-1B वीजा: अमेरिका में विरोध, डेमोक्रेटिक सांसद बोलीं- भारत से रिश्ते होंगे खराब

5 जनवरी 2018

Plane landing was replaced by Hong Kong From Alaska due to toilet filled with potty 
America

यात्री की 'पॉटी' के कारण प्लेन हांगकांग के बदले अलास्का पहुंचा

7 जनवरी 2018

