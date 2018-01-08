Washington DC: Indian-Americans & Balochs at #ChappalChorPakistan outside Pakistan Embassy donated used shoes to the embassy in protest against misbehavior of Pakistani authorities towards #KulbhushanJadhav's mother & wife, say, 'protest is in solidarity with #Jadhav's family.' pic.twitter.com/Zka5nLDXkr— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018
Pakistan's narrow-mindedness was exposed with how they treated #KulbhushanJadhav's mother & wife, what policy makers & people here need to understand is that Pak as a whole is also being run w/same narrow-minded mentality-Protester at #ChappalChorPakistan protest in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/E62v0t3LsJ— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018
अमेरिकी सहायता रोके जाने के बाद पाकिस्तान अब चीन से मदद की आस लगा रहा है लेकिन ट्रंप प्रशासन की नई रणनीति से उसकी इस उम्मीद को भी करारा झटका लग सकता है।
7 जनवरी 2018
