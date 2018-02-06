अपना शहर चुनें

ट्रंप का मेमो जारी करना अमेरिकी सांसदों ने ठहराया गलत, FBI पर किया भरोसा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:43 AM IST
Members of American Parliament condemned Donald Trump for releasing Memo
डेमोक्रेट और रिपब्लिकन सांसदों ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का यह दावा करना गलत था कि रूसी हस्तक्षेप की जांच में जीओपी द्वारा वर्गीकृत ज्ञापन की वजह से उन्होंने एफबीआई की शक्तियों की निगरानी पर मेमो को जारी करने की मंजूरी दी। सांसदों का कहना है कि इस तरह का मेमो जारी करना एफबीआई की प्रतिष्ठा और चुनाव में रूसी हस्तक्षेप को धूमिल करने का शर्मनाक प्रयास है। 

उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि स्पेशल काउंसिल रोबर्ट मुलर का काम बगैर किसी हस्तक्षेप के जारी रहेगा। सीनेटर्स द्वारा तैयार किए गए इस मेमो में एफबीआई पर शक्तियों का दुरुपयोग करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। 

इसके बाद ट्रंप ने शुक्रवार को इस खुफिया मेमो को जारी करने की मंजूरी देते हुए कहा था कि इससे एक शर्मनाक कहानी का खुलासा हुआ है। मेमो ट्रंप के चुनाव प्रचार के पूर्व सलाहकार कार्टर पेज की अदालत द्वारा मंजूर वायरटेपिंग पर केंद्रित है। 
