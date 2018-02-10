अपना शहर चुनें

अमेरिका में भारतवंशी ने छुआ एक और मुकाम, राज शाह बने व्हाइट हाउस के प्रवक्ता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 10:11 AM IST
भारतीय मूल के अमेरिकी नागरिकों ने अमेरिका के सरकारी और निजी क्षेत्र में कई कीर्तिमान अपने नाम किए हैं। इनमें पहले देशी कांग्रेंसी का चुनाव, गवर्नर, सीनेटर और पहले राजदूत या कैबिनेट पद के लिए पहले भारतीय की नियुक्तियां शामिल है। इससे यह सवाल भी उठने लगा था कि आखिर कब व्हाइट हाउस के अंदर किसी भारतीय की एंट्री होगी। यह स्थान अभी तक भारतीयों की पहुंच से दूर था लेकिन गुरुवार को यह दूरी भी मिट गई।

एक नया कीर्तिमान रचते हुए पहले भारवंशी को अमेरिकी प्रशासन का चेहरा बनाया गया है। यह तब हुआ जब अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति भवन व्हाइट हाउस में दैनिक प्रेस वार्ता की शुरूआत की। ऐसा करने वाले 33 साल के राज शाह पहले भारतवंशी बन गए हैं। प्रिंसिपल डिप्टी प्रेस सचिव के रूप में शाह की क्षमता को सर्वोच्च रैंकिंग दी गई है। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सचिव और राज शाह की अधिकारी सारा सैंडर्स ने उन्हें सबसे अधिक प्रतिभाशाली बताया है।

शाह ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप योग्यता आधारित इमिग्रेशन प्रणाली का समर्थन करते हैं। इससे अमेरिका आने के लिए दुनिया भर से प्रतिभाशाली लोग आकर्षित होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि ट्रंप इस व्यवस्था में सुधार लाना चाहते हैं। शाह ने कहा, हम यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहते हैं कि राष्ट्रीयता, पंथ, धर्म या किसी भी अन्य तथ्य से परे देश में बेहतरीन एवं प्रतिभाशाली व्यक्ति आएं।
