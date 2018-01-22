Download App
IMF: India's growth rate will be 7.4 percent this year surpass China

IMF: चीन को पछाड़ इस साल 7.4 फीसदी रहेगी भारत की विकास दर

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 11:33 PM IST
IMF: India's growth rate will be 7.4 percent this year surpass China
विश्व मुद्रा कोष (आईएमएफ) के अनुसार 2018 में विकास दर के मामले में भारत चीन को पछाड़ देगा। आईएमएफ ने चीन की 6.8 फीसदी विकास दर की तुलना में भारत की विकास दर के लिए 7.4 फीसदी का आकलन दिया है। 

नोटबंदी और जीएसटी के कारण बीते साल भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था सुस्त रही थी। अब भारत उभरती अर्थव्यवस्था वाले देशों की श्रेणी में सबसे तेजी से विकास कर रहा है। 2019 के लिए आईएमएफ ने भारत के लिए 7.8 फीसदी विकास दर का आकलन दिया है। आईएमएफ ने अपनी रिपोर्ट सोमवार को दावोस में जारी की। 
imf indian economy china india

