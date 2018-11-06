शहर चुनें

हब्बल टेलीस्कोप में कैद हुआ ब्रह्मांड में मुस्कुराता हुआ चेहरा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 05:03 AM IST
Hubble Telescope captured smiling face in Universe
ख़बर सुनें
अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा के हब्बल टेलीस्कोप ने आकाशगंगाओं की ऐसी बनावट को कैप्चर किया है जो आसमान में एक हंसते हुए चेहरे जैसा प्रतीत होता है। टेलीस्कोप के वाइड फील्ड कैमरा थ्री (डब्ल्यूएफसीथ्री) से ली गई तस्वीर में सभी आकारों और रंगों की आकाशगंगाओं से भरी अंतरिक्ष के बीच एक पट्टी दिखती है जिनमें से ज्यादातर गैलेक्सी क्लस्टर एसडीएसएस जे0952+3434 से संबंधित हैं। 
नासा के मुताबिक, मध्य से थोड़ा नीचे आकाशगंगाओं की ऐसी बनावट थी जो मुस्कुराते हुए चेहरे सी प्रतीत होती हैं। पीले रंग के दो बिंदु धनुष के आकार में दिखती रोशनी के ऊपर चमकते हुए नजर आते हैं। हबल ने ये तस्वीरें अपने उस क्रम में खींची हैं, जिसमें पूरे ब्रह्मांड में नए सितारे उत्पन्न होने के रहस्यों का पता लगाया जा रहा है।


 

hubble telescope हब्बल टेलीस्कोप nasa smiling face universe
