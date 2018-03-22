शहर चुनें

अमेरिका ने रासायनिक हथियार विशेषज्ञ को ग्लोबल टेररिस्ट लिस्ट में डाला, IS की करता था मदद

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 09:35 PM IST
French Chemical Weapons Expert Sanctions by trump administraion for helping IS
अमेरिका ने गुरुवार को फ्रेंच रासायनिक हथियारों के विशेषज्ञ जो एस्पर्मन को ग्लोबल टेररिस्ट की लिस्ट में डाल दिया। अमेरिका ने एस्पर्मन को खुंखार आतंकी संगठन आईएस की मदद करने के लिए इस लिस्ट में शामिल किया है। 
ट्रंप प्रशासन के इस फैसले के बाद अब एस्पर्मन की अमेरिका में जो भी प्रॉपर्टी होगी उसे भी जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। बता दें कि अमेरिकी की ग्लोबल टेररिस्ट की इस सूची में उन्हें शामिल किया जाता है जो अमेरिका के लिए खतरा हैं और जिनका संबंध आतंकी गतिविधियों से है।
 



ट्रंप प्रशासन के मुताबिक, एस्पर्मन रासायनिक हथियारों का सीनियर विशेषज्ञ है। वह सीरिया में आईएस के लिए रासायनिक हथियारों की मदद करता है और उन्हें वहां युद्ध के दौरान तैनात करवाता है।
