#UPDATE Female suspect dead after YouTube shooting: US media— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018
San Francisco General Hospital says it has 3 patients from YouTube shooting; 1 in critical condition, another serious, reports AP— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018
#UPDATE Police say woman believed to be shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead of self-inflicted gunshot; 4 wounded, reports AP— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018
Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018
