शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   America ›   four people injured in Shooting at YouTube Headquarters

अमेरिका: यू ट्यूब हेडक्वाटर के पास फायरिंग, संदिग्ध महिला की मौत, चार घायल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 04:54 AM IST
यू ट्यूब हेडक्वाटर
यू ट्यूब हेडक्वाटर - फोटो : The Guardian
अमेरिका के उत्तरी कैलिफोर्निया में स्थित यू ट्यूब मुख्यालय के पास बुधवार सुबह (भारतीय समयानुसार) फायरिंग हुई है। स्थानीय मीडिया के मुताबिक हमलावर एक महिला थी, जो मारी जा चुकी है।
शुरुआती जांच के आधार पर पुलिस का कहना है कि उन्हें एक महिला की डेड बॉर्डी बरामद हुई है और आशंका है कि यही हमलावर भी थी। इस फायरिंग में अब तक 4 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर आ रही है और माना जा रहा है कि यह संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है। घायलों को एबुलेंस के जरिए इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पलात में भर्ती करा दिया गया है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि इनमें से एक व्यक्ति की हालत नाजूक है।
 





सैन ब्रूनो पुलिस ने भी अपने ट्वीटर हेंडल के जरिए कहा है कि वह जवाबी कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं और लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वह यू ट्यूब हेडक्वार्टर से दूर रहें। 
 



जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना के वक्त यू ट्यूब मुख्यालय में 1700 कर्मचारी मौजूद थे और पुलिस धीरे-धीरे करके वहां मौजूद लोगों को बाहर निकालने में लगी हुई है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने इस बील्डिंग को चारों ओर से घेर लिया है और छानबीन कर रही है। फिलहाल महिला के बारे में ज्यादा कुछ नहीं पता चला पाया है।

RELATED

youtube headquarters california firing

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Action stunts of Salman Khan in Race 3 will steal your heart, watch Video
Bollywood

VIDEO: जबरदस्त एक्शन से भरपूर है 'रेस 3', सलमान के फैंस स्टंट देखते ही हो जाएंगे दीवाने

3 अप्रैल 2018

Rekha will sing rap song in this big project
Bollywood

इस फिल्म में रेखा करेगी कुछ ऐसा जो आजतक नहीं हुआ, गाएंगी रैप सॉन्ग

3 अप्रैल 2018

HONEYMOON
Television

एक बेटी का पिता है ये एक्टर, अब 10 साल के बेटे की मां संग बाली में मना रहा हनीमून, देखिए PHOTOS

3 अप्रैल 2018

Sunil Grover new comedy show first look out, Shilpa Shinde shares on Instagram
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा से अलग होने के बाद सुनील ग्रोवर के शो का फर्स्ट लुक आउट, शिल्पा शिंदे ने किया शेयर

3 अप्रैल 2018

Harshwardhan Kapoor spotted with Pooja Bedi daughter Alia outside restaurant
Bollywood

इस बिंदास एक्ट्रेस की बेटी संग स्पॉट हुए अनिल कपूर के बेटे, सैफ की बेटी संग भी जुड़ा था नाम

3 अप्रैल 2018

kumar mangalam birla, shweta nanda, naveen jindal
Weird Stories

ये हैं देश के अरबपतियों की 5 बेटियां, जानें किस घराने से रखती हैं ताल्लुक, कितनी हो चुकी इनकी उम्र

3 अप्रैल 2018

Dog bites actress Prachi Tehlan on the sets of Ikyawaan
Television

'दिया और बाती' एक्ट्रेस को शूटिंग के दौरान कुत्ते ने काटा, आनन-फानन में लगे इतने इंजेक्शन

3 अप्रैल 2018

here is truth about sanjay leela bhansali and janhvi kapoor meeting
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर और संजय लीला भंसाली की मुलाकात का असली सच आया सामने, जानना चाहेंगे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

बीमारी के बावजूद आधी रात तक बिग बी को करना पड़ रहा है काम,बोल पड़े, 'और कितना काम करवाओगे'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Hichki
Bollywood

टाइगर भी नहीं रोक पाए 'हिचकी' की रफ्तार, 11 दिन बाद भी फिल्म की कमाई जारी

3 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

हाफिज सईद
America

अमेरिका ने हाफिज सईद की पार्टी को घोषित किया आतंकी संगठन, भारत ने किया स्वागत

ट्रंप प्रशासन ने हाफिज सईद की राजनीतिक पार्टी को वैश्विक आतंकी संगठन करार दिया है।

3 अप्रैल 2018

Facebook will take some years to solve the problems says Mark Zuckerberg on Data leak case
America

डाटा चोरी पर बोले जुकरबर्ग, फेसबुक की मुश्किलें हल करने में लगेंगे कुछ साल

3 अप्रैल 2018

h1b visa
America

अमेरिका में H-1B वीजा की नई प्रक्रिया आज से होगी शुरू, छोटी गलती पर भी खारिज हो जाएगा आवेदन

2 अप्रैल 2018

model Chelsea Guerra arrested after doing a clothness photoshoot in a mall
America

22 साल की मॉडल ने किया ऐसा काम, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार और लगाया जुर्माना

28 मार्च 2018

किम जोंग उन
America

तानाशाह किम जोंग की चीन यात्रा से नहीं हुआ फायदा, UN लगाएगा प्रतिबंध

31 मार्च 2018

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
America

अगर ऐसा करते PM अब्बासी तो बच जाती पाकिस्तान की 'इज्जत', नहीं उतरवाने पड़ते कपड़े

29 मार्च 2018

फेसबुक
America

मार्क जुकरबर्ग के करीबी के मेमो में खुलासा, आतंकियों की मदद कर सकता है फेसबुक

31 मार्च 2018

james webb space telescope
America

जानें, शक्तिशाली टेलीस्कोप जेम्स वेब के बारे में, खोलेगा अंतरिक्ष की रहस्यमयी दुनिया के दरवाजे

1 अप्रैल 2018

एफरेन रियोस मोंट
America

ग्वाटेमाला के पूर्व तानाशाह का निधन, 1700 से ज्यादा लोगों की हत्या का था आरोपी

2 अप्रैल 2018

America

चार हजार लोगों ने आधे घंटे में खत्म कर दी 14 मीटर लंबी आइसक्रीम, बना विश्व रिकॉर्ड

2 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

यूपी में स्कूल नहीं करेंगे मनमानी, ये हैं नए नियम

उत्तर प्रदेश में स्कूलों की मनमानी को रोकने के लिए लगातार सरकार पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा था। आखिरकार योगी सरकार ने स्कूलों के लिए नए नियम लागू कर दिए हैं। इस खास रिपोर्ट में देखिए कैसे स्कूलों की मनमानी पर लगाम लगाएगी योगी सरकार।

3 अप्रैल 2018

हेडलाइंस 7 बजे 2:41

SC/ST एक्ट में बदलाव पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त समेत शाम तक की 10 बड़ी खबरें

3 अप्रैल 2018

सुप्रभात 30:00

श्रृंगार : कहानी प्रेम और विश्वासघात की

4 अप्रैल 2018

पुलिसवाले की बेटी 1:56

VIDEO: पुलिसवाले की बेटी की जुबान पर गाली, गाड़ी में शराब

3 अप्रैल 2018

Ravi Shankar Prasad 1:26

SC/ST एक्ट पर बीजेपी सरकार का मास्टर स्ट्रोक, कही ये बड़ी बात

2 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.