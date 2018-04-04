{"_id":"5ac4032d4f1c1bc3618b5596","slug":"four-people-injured-in-shooting-at-youtube-headquarters","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u092f\u0942 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0947\u0921\u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}

#UPDATE Female suspect dead after YouTube shooting: US media — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018

San Francisco General Hospital says it has 3 patients from YouTube shooting; 1 in critical condition, another serious, reports AP — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018

#UPDATE Police say woman believed to be shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead of self-inflicted gunshot; 4 wounded, reports AP — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

अमेरिका के उत्तरी कैलिफोर्निया में स्थित यू ट्यूब मुख्यालय के पास बुधवार सुबह (भारतीय समयानुसार) फायरिंग हुई है। स्थानीय मीडिया के मुताबिक हमलावर एक महिला थी, जो मारी जा चुकी है।शुरुआती जांच के आधार पर पुलिस का कहना है कि उन्हें एक महिला की डेड बॉर्डी बरामद हुई है और आशंका है कि यही हमलावर भी थी। इस फायरिंग में अब तक 4 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर आ रही है और माना जा रहा है कि यह संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है। घायलों को एबुलेंस के जरिए इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पलात में भर्ती करा दिया गया है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि इनमें से एक व्यक्ति की हालत नाजूक है।सैन ब्रूनो पुलिस ने भी अपने ट्वीटर हेंडल के जरिए कहा है कि वह जवाबी कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं और लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वह यू ट्यूब हेडक्वार्टर से दूर रहें।जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना के वक्त यू ट्यूब मुख्यालय में 1700 कर्मचारी मौजूद थे और पुलिस धीरे-धीरे करके वहां मौजूद लोगों को बाहर निकालने में लगी हुई है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने इस बील्डिंग को चारों ओर से घेर लिया है और छानबीन कर रही है। फिलहाल महिला के बारे में ज्यादा कुछ नहीं पता चला पाया है।