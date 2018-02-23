शहर चुनें

आतंकवाद पर पाक की कार्रवाई से नाखुश हैं ट्रंप, व्हाइट हाउस ने जताई नाराजगी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 10:22 AM IST
व्हाइट हाउस का कहना है कि राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पाकिस्तान द्वारा आतंकियों पर लगाम कसने के लिए उठाए जा रहे कदमों से संतुष्ट नहीं है। व्हाइट हाउस का यह भी कहना है कि पहली बार अमेरिका पाकिस्तान को उसके कामों के लिए जवाबदेह बना रहा है।
पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए व्हाइट हाउस के प्रवक्ता राज शाह ने कहा- मैं जानता हूं कि हमने पाकिस्तान के साथ अपने रिश्ते में कुछ सफाई बहाल की है। पहली बार हम पाक को उसकी कार्रवाई के लिए जवाबदेह बना रहे हैं। हमने इन चिंताओं को लेकर पाकिस्तान में मामूली प्रगति देखी है लेकिन राष्ट्रपति पाक की प्रगति से बिलकुल संतुष्ट नहीं हैं। 

राष्ट्रपति द्वारा पिछले साल घोषित की गई दक्षिण एशिया पॉलिसी के बारे में शाह ने कहा- अमेरिका अफगानिस्तान के अपने साझेदारों के साथ मिलकर काम कर रहा है। हमने आईएसआईएस के खिलाफ उल्लेखनीय प्रगति की है। उसकी मौजूदगी को कम किया है और हजारों लड़ाकों को मारा है। हमने उसके टॉप नेताओं को मार दिया है। 

गौरतलब है कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने इस साल के शुरू में पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाली 1625 करोड़ रुपये की सैन्य सहायता पर रोक लगाने की घोषणा की थी। अमेरिका लश्कर-ए-ताइबा के संस्थापक आतंकी सरगना हाफिज सईद पर पाकिस्तान के कार्रवाई नहीं करने से खफा है। भारत और अमेरिका सईद को मुंबई हमले का मास्टरमाइंड मानते हैं। लिहाजा सईद को वैश्विक आतंकी घोषित किया गया है और उस पर एक करोड़ रुपये का इनाम भी रखा गया है।

