शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   America ›   donald Trump imitate Prime Minister narendra Modi and said he is a beautiful man

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने उतारी पीएम मोदी की नकल,कहा- वह एक ब्यूटीफुल इंसान है

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 10:10 AM IST
donald Trump imitate Prime Minister narendra Modi and said he is a beautiful man
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप  ने एकबार फिर से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की नकल उतारी है। लेकिन इस बार उन्होंने भारतीय उच्चारण का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। खबरों की अगर माने तो ट्रंप भारत द्वारा हार्ले डेविड्सन बाइक पर भारत द्वारा लगाए गए उच्च आयात शुल्क पर भारत का विरोध किया है। वह व्हाइट हाउस में गर्वनर को संबोधित कर रहे थे। 
 
ट्रंप ने कहा कि हम भारत से निष्पक्ष व्यापार चाहते हैं। हार्ले डेविड्सन की हर साल भारत हजारों मोटरसाइकिल भेजता है। और कंपनी अपनी मोटरसाइकिल के लिए 100 फीसदी टैक्स देती है।

 कंपनी द्वारा लगातार दिए जा रहे टैक्स पर उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से बात की और टैक्स 50 फीसदी करने के लिए भी कहा। उन्होंने मुझे कहा था कि वह टैक्स को कम कर रहे हैं लेकिन अभी तक कुछ भी नहीं हुआ है। उन्होंने पीएम मोदी की खिंचाई करते हुए कहा कि वह सोचते हैं कि वह हमारी मदद कर रहे हैं लेकिन सच पूछा जाए तो वह हमारी मदद बिलकुल नहीं कर रहे हैं।




 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

अपनी बाहों को मोड़ा और आवाज को मोदी स्टाइल में बदला
donald trump narendra modi white house

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Indian ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri opens up on Sridevi death and process of returning to India
Bollywood

UAE में भारत के राजदूत का बड़ा खुलासा, बताया कब तक लाया जाएगा श्रीदेवी का शव

27 फरवरी 2018

veteran actress sridevi accidental drowning death journey
Bollywood

आखिर कैसे पिछले 2 दिन में बदल गई श्रीदेवी की मौत की वजह, जानिए पूरा घटनाक्रम

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi well wishers arrive at anil kapoor house latest pictures
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी को श्रद्धांजलि देने रजनीकांत से लेकर शाहरुख तक पहुंचे अनिल कपूर के घर

27 फरवरी 2018

Amar Singh And Jaya Prada Among Other Celebs Reach Anil Kapoor Residence To Mourn Sridevi Death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए अनिल कपूर के घर पहुंचे अमर सिंह और जया प्रदा, निराश होंगे सेलेब्स

27 फरवरी 2018

Delay In Mortal Remains Of Sridevi To Reach India Due Dubai Police Investigation In Death Case
Bollywood

आज भी भारत नहीं आ पाएगा श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर, पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट से नई अड़चन

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi post mortem report raise questions why she locked herself in hotel room for 48 hours
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर के साथ मुंबई क्यों नहीं लौटीं श्रीदेवी, 48 घंटे तक होटल के कमरे में क्यों रहीं कैद?

27 फरवरी 2018

TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi Pays Tribute To Sridevi By Sharing Special Video
Television

टीवी की इस सुपरस्टार को श्रीदेवी की मौत से लगा सदमा, बैक टू बैक शेयर कर डाले ये वीडियोज

27 फरवरी 2018

know about these six countries here sun never sets
Weird Stories

इन 6 देश में कभी नहीं होती रात, बड़ी रोचक है इनकी कहानी

27 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan High Court Stays Police Investigation Against Salman Khan For Casteist Remarks
Bollywood

जातिवादी टिप्पणी: सलमान खान को हाई कोर्ट से राहत, नहीं होगी उनके खिलाफ जांच

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi Wardrobe Was Full Of White Dress In Western And Indian Style
Fashion

सफेद रंग के कपड़ों से गुलजार था श्रीदेवी का वार्डरोब, पहनने का अंदाज भी था शानदर

27 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

trump announced sanctions on north korea banned shipping companies
America

उत्तर कोरिया पर ट्रंप ने लगाया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा प्रतिबंध

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने उत्तर कोरिया पर अब तक का सबसे बड़ा प्रतिबंध लगाने का ऐलान किया है।

24 फरवरी 2018

trump said india and china is rsposible for us exit from paris climate agreement 
America

पेरिस जलवायु करार से बाहर होने पर ट्रंप बोले- इसके लिए भारत और चीन जिम्मेदार

24 फरवरी 2018

America: Mahatma Gandhi's Rare picture can be sold for $ 10,000 in Boston's auction
America

 10 हजार डॉलर में बिक सकती है गांधीजी की पुरानी तस्वीर, अमेरिका में हो रही नीलामी

26 फरवरी 2018

Children are being forced to watch rape in South Sudan Says United Nations human rights Report
America

इस देश में बच्चों को 'बलात्कार देखने के लिए' किया जा रहा मजबूर 

24 फरवरी 2018

China Turkey and Saudi Arabia is with pakistan against trump administraion politics over FATF
America

अमेरिकी कदम के खिलाफ पाक को सऊदी अरब, चीन और तुर्की का साथ

22 फरवरी 2018

America's first combat aircraft pilot congratulated Avni
America

भारत की पहली महिला फाइटर पायलट अवनी को अमेरिका का सलाम

23 फरवरी 2018

New Visa Policy H-1 B Will Protect Workers in America
America

कर्मचारियों की सुरक्षा करेगी अब नई वीजा नीति, भारतीय आईटी कंपनियों पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर

25 फरवरी 2018

Donald Trump is not satisfied with the Pakistan action on Terrorism
America

आतंकवाद पर पाक की कार्रवाई से नाखुश हैं ट्रंप, व्हाइट हाउस ने जताई नाराजगी

23 फरवरी 2018

Trump administration tighten a new policy H-1B visa
America

H-1B वीजा पॉलिसी के नियम हुए कड़े, भारतीय प्रोफेशनल्स की बढ़ी परेशानी

23 फरवरी 2018

Three year old baby allergy to her tears
America

तीन साल की बच्ची को अपने आंसुओं से एलर्जी

25 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

राहुल गांधी ने किया रोड शो, देखने को मिली भीड़

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर कमर कस ली है। राहुल गांधी कर्नाटर में चुनावी जमीन तैयार करने में जुट गए हैं।

27 फरवरी 2018

Function for Baba vishvnath and gauri in Varanasi 1:37

बाबा विश्वनाथ और मां गौरा के गौने का उत्सव

27 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: sridevi death is now turned to murder mystery 5:02

श्रीदेवी की मौत से कंगना को लगा सदमा, हो गई बीमार

27 फरवरी 2018

AMAR SINGH STATEMENT ON SRIDEVI FORENSIC REPORT SAID SHE DON’T DRINK ALCOHOL SHE SOMETIME DRINK WINE 1:18

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर अमर सिंह ने किया बड़ा ‘खुलासा’

26 फरवरी 2018

career plus bulletin 27 Feb government job recruitment 11:00

बस एक क्लिक और सरकारी नौकरियों से जुड़ी हर खबरें

27 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Indian students joining American Computer Science and Engineering colleges declined
India News

रिपोर्ट: अमेरिका में पढ़ने वाले भारतीय छात्रों में इस वजह से आ रही है कमी

26 फरवरी 2018

trump hopes for military parade on US’ Independence Day or Veterans Day
America

ट्रंप को उम्मीद, वेटरन-डे या स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर आयोजित की जाए भव्य सैन्य परेड

26 फरवरी 2018

Children are being forced to watch rape in South Sudan Says United Nations human rights Report
America

इस देश में बच्चों को 'बलात्कार देखने के लिए' किया जा रहा मजबूर 

24 फरवरी 2018

United States of America targeted Shipping industry of North Korea
America

अमेरिका ने उत्तर कोरिया की शिपिंग इंडस्ट्री को बनाया निशाना 

24 फरवरी 2018

trump announced sanctions on north korea banned shipping companies
America

उत्तर कोरिया पर ट्रंप ने लगाया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा प्रतिबंध

24 फरवरी 2018

Trump administration tighten a new policy H-1B visa
America

H-1B वीजा पॉलिसी के नियम हुए कड़े, भारतीय प्रोफेशनल्स की बढ़ी परेशानी

23 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.