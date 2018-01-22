Download App
शटडाउन ने लगाया ट्रंप की पार्टी पर ब्रेक, ओवल ऑफिस में बिताया पूरा दिन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 08:09 AM IST
Donald Trump cancelled his one year festivities because of Shutdown
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अपनी सरकार के एक साल पूरे होने पर पाम बीच में दोस्तों के साथ पार्टी करने का मूड बना रहे थे लेकिन अचानक हुए शटडाउन ने उनकी खुशियों पर ग्रहण लगाने का काम किया है। शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रपति एक फंड रेजिंग कार्यक्रम के लिए मार-ए-लागो जाने वाले थे मगर उन्होंने इस कार्यक्रम को बाद में रद्द कर दिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपना पूरा दिन ओवल ऑफिस में बिताया।

ट्रंप सीनेट में अल्पसंख्यक मंत्री चक शूमर के साथ सरकार को चलने देने के लिए डील करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। जब उन्हें लगा कि डील नहीं होने वाली है तो उन्होंने कहा कि शटडाउन के लिए डेमोक्रेट को जिम्मेदार माना जाएगा। बता दें कि अमेरिका के दोनों सदनों में आर्थिक विधेयक पारित होना था लेकिन भारी विरोध के चलते यह नहीं हो सका और आखिरकार अमेरिका में शटडाउन की नौबत आ गई है।

इस शटडाउन के बाद राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि अमेरिका की इस स्थिति के लिए डेमोक्रेट जिम्मेदार हैं। उन्होंने अपनी नाराजगी ट्वीटर के जरिए जाहिर की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा, सैन्य परिवार, कमजोर बच्चों और सभी अमेरिकियों की सेवा हर राजनीति से ऊपर है लेकिन वहीं सिनेट डेमोक्रेट चक स्कमर ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पर आरोप लगाया कि उन्होंने दो दलीय समझौते वाले सौदों को अस्वीकार कर दिया और सीनेट में कांग्रेस को इस मामले में प्रभावी तरीके से जोर भी नहीं दिया।
donald trump shutdown america

