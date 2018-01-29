अपना शहर चुनें

ये एप बनी अमेरिका के लिए बड़ा खतरा, सेना की खुफिया जानकारी हो रही लीक

एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 04:39 PM IST
America threatened by fitness tracking app reveals army bases
एक फिटेनस ट्रैकिंग कंपनी ने विदेशी जमीं पर मौजूद अमेरिकी सैन्य बेस की लोकेशन और कर्मचारियों की संख्या जैसी खुफिया जानकारी लीक कर दी है। स्ट्रावा एप ने एक हीट डाटा मैप के जरिये यह खुलासा किया है।
 
इंस्टीट्यूट फॉर यूनाइटेड कांफ्लिक्ट एनालिस्ट के विशेषज्ञ नाथन रुजर के मुताबिक स्ट्रावा की ओर से तैयार किए गए ये मैप बेहद खूबसूरत दिखते हैं, लेकिन सुरक्षा के लिहाज से ये बेहद खतरनाक हैं। इससे विदेशों में मौजूद अमेरिकी बेस साफ पहचाने जा सकते हैं और उनका नक्शा तैयार किया जा सकता है। 

नवंबर, 2017 को जारी नक्शे में स्ट्रावा के यूजर की ओर से अपलोड की गई हर क्रिया देखी सकती है। इससे तीन ट्रिलियन व्यक्तिगत जीपीएस डाटा बिंदु तैयार हुए हैं।
 
एथलीट का ग्लोबल नेटवर्क
यह एप यूजर को व्यायाम, टहलने, दौड़ने जैसी गतिविधियों को रिकार्ड करने और उसे दूसरे यूजर के साथ ऑनलाइन साझा करने की सुविधा देता है। एथलीट के वैश्विक नेटवर्क के नाम से मशहूर यह एप स्मार्टफोन और फिबिट जैसी फिटनेस ट्रैकर पर चलाया जा सकता है। इससे यूजर शहर के लोकप्रिय दौड़ने के रास्तों और जगहों के बारे में जानते हैं, जहां उन्हें व्यायाम करने के लिए साथी मिल सकते हैं। 

सैनिकों के दौड़ने के रास्ते से बनता नक्शा
दरअसल इस एप को ज्यादातर अमेरिकी और ब्रिटिश नागरिक इस्तेमाल करते हैं। अगर विदेश में कहीं पर इस एप की मौजूदगी के संकेत मिलते हैं, तो साफ है कि वहां अमेरिकी नागरिक मौजूद हैं।

अगर सैनिक इस एप का इस्तेमाल सामान्य लोगों की तरह करते हैं और जब वे सैन्य ट्रेनिंग के दौरान एक्साइज के लिए जाते हैं, तो यह खतरनाक हो सकता है। उनके दौड़ने के रास्ते से बेस का ट्रैक देखा जा सकता है। इससे अमेरिकी बेस की जानकारी लीक हो जाती है। 
us afganistan america

