Download App
आपका शहर Close

येरुशलम मुद्दे पर अकेला पड़ा अमेरिका, संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ के प्रस्ताव पर लगाया वीटो

एजेंसी/न्यूयॉर्क

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:09 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
America is alone on Jerusalem, given the veto

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

अमेरिका ने सोमवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ के उस प्रस्ताव पर वीटो लगा दिया, जिसमें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के येरुशलम को इस्राइल की राजधानी घोषित करने संबंधी फैसले को खारिज कर दिया था।
पढ़ें: राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में बढ़ा योगी का कद, गुजरात में जहां किया प्रचार वहां मिली 25 से ज्यादा सीटें

अमेरिका के अहम सहयोगी ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस, इटली, जापान और यूक्रेन समेत सुरक्षा परिषद के 14 देशों ने यूएन प्रस्ताव का समर्थन किया था। अंतरराष्ट्रीय सहमति से अलग जाकर ट्रंप ने इस महीने अपनी एक घोषणा में कहा था कि वह येरुशलम को इस्राइल की राजधानी के रूप में मान्यता देंगे। 

पढ़ें: ओखी तूफान की चपेट में आए लक्षद्वीप का दौरा करने निकले पीएम मोदी

उन्होंने कहा था कि वह अमेरिकी दूतावास को तेल अवीव से हटाकर उसे येरुशलम में स्थापित करेंगे। ट्रंप की इस घोषणा का कड़ा विरोध हो रहा है। अमेरिका के उपराष्ट्रपति माइक पेन्स बुधवार को येरुशलम जाने वाले हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Comments

Browse By Tags

america jerusalem veto

स्पॉटलाइट

PHOTOS: इस एक्ट्रेस ने मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में मचाया तहलका, मखमल का कंबल डाल दिखाई न्यूड बॉडी

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Karishma Sharma naked photoshoot viral on social media

Bigg Boss में फिर लौट रहे हैं हितेन, साथ लेकर आएंगे ऐसा कंटेस्टेंट जिसने पार की थी चुंबन की हदें

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
hiten tejwani and Bandgi Kalra coming BACK on the bigg boss 11

हनीमून तस्वीरों पर ट्रोल हुए अनुष्का-विराट, यूजर ने हॉरर सीरीज से कर दी तुलना

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trolled for their honeymoon picture

बंगलुरू मेट्रो में इंजीनियर बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancies for Engineers in Bangalore Metro train

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर हीरोइनें

  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name

जबर ख़बर

जीत तो गई भाजपा लेकिन अब मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर दोनों राज्यों में फंसा पेंच
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Read

भारत की दोस्ती से अमेरिका खुश, बोला-भारत दुनिया का नेतृत्व करने वाली ताकत

Trump's National Security Strategy says india is world' s leading global power
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

श्री सैनी ने जीता मिस इंडिया-यूएसए 2017 का खिताब

twenty one years old Shree saini wons miss india usa 2017 
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

US: वाशिंगटन में ट्रेन पटरी से उतरी, 6 लोगों की मौत, 77 घायल

Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मध्य अमेरिका: राष्ट्रपति की बहन समेत 5 लोगों की विमान दुर्घटना में मौत

Helicopter crash kills sister of President Hernandez, five others
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

विदेशी प्रवासियों के मामले में टॉप पर भारत, अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रवास रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

India is on tops list of migrants living abroad Says UN’s International Migration Report
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गूगल ने जारी की सबसे ज्यादा सर्च किये जाने वाले की-वर्ड की लिस्ट, जानिए कौन है पहले नंबर पर

Top Google searches List of 2017
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!