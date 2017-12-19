बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
येरुशलम मुद्दे पर अकेला पड़ा अमेरिका, संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ के प्रस्ताव पर लगाया वीटो
{"_id":"5a3896d64f1c1bc5668b5d89","slug":"america-is-alone-on-jerusalem-given-the-veto","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947\u0930\u0941\u0936\u0932\u092e \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u0902\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0940\u091f\u094b ","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:09 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
अमेरिका ने सोमवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ के उस प्रस्ताव पर वीटो लगा दिया, जिसमें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
के येरुशलम को इस्राइल की राजधानी घोषित करने संबंधी फैसले को खारिज कर दिया था।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a38c2634f1c1b001c8b9c05","slug":"karishma-sharma-naked-photoshoot-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, \u092e\u0916\u092e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a38b2b04f1c1bee6a8b4b1c","slug":"hiten-tejwani-and-bandgi-kalra-coming-back-on-the-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a38a2554f1c1b97678c284f","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-trolled-for-their-honeymoon-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u0930\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a379ed84f1c1b502b8b53f7","slug":"vacancies-for-engineers-in-bangalore-metro-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a392b2a4f1c1bb6678c2fcb","slug":"trump-s-national-security-strategy-says-india-is-world-s-leading-global-power","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3895274f1c1bf4688c2135","slug":"twenty-one-years-old-shree-saini-wons-miss-india-usa-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f 2017 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3881a44f1c1bd0408bdc01","slug":"amtrak-passenger-train-derailed-in-washington","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"US: \u0935\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940, 6 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 77 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a36176c4f1c1baf678c20c8","slug":"helicopter-crash-kills-sister-of-president-hernandez-five-others","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 5 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a38fe784f1c1b96368b574b","slug":"india-is-on-tops-list-of-migrants-living-abroad-says-un-s-international-migration-report","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3246304f1c1b8e698c1b87","slug":"top-google-searches-list-of-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!