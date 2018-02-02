अपना शहर चुनें

गिरती मांग और घाटे की वजह से जेरॉक्स ने फ्यूजीफिल्म को बेचे अपने आधे शेयर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:10 AM IST
after an successful business era xerox sold its half shares to fuji xerox
जेरॉक्स
जेरॉक्स का नाम तो आपने सुना ही होगा। लगभग एक शताब्दी तक बिजनेस करने वाली यह कंपनी अब घाटे में चल रही है। इसकी मुख्य वजह है कॉपियों और प्रिंटर्स की गिरती डिमांड। जिस कारण जेरॉक्स ने जापानी कंपनी फ्यूजी जेरॉक्स के साथ डील कर ली है। यह संयुक्त उद्यम साल 1962 से बिजनेस कर रहा है। इस डील के अनुसार, मौजूदा जेरॉक्स शेयरधारकों को डॉलर 2.5 बिलियन का नकद लाभांश प्राप्त होगा। डील के खत्म होने के बाद जेरॉक्स का 50.1 प्रतिशत अधिकार फ्यूजी फिल्म्स के पास और बाकी का बचा हुआ हिस्सा जेरॉक्स के शेयर धारकों के पास चला जाएगा।

बुधवार को फ्यूजीफिल्म्स ने बताया कि वह जेरॉक्स के 10,000 कर्मचारियों को निकालने की योजना बना रहा है। उसने बताया कि नौकरियों में कमी एक व्यापक पुनर्गठन का हिस्सा है जोकि बढ़ती प्रतिस्पर्धा की वजह से कंपनी कर रही है। फ्यूजीफिल्म का कहना है कि वह सालाना कीमत को डॉलर 460 मिलियन तक घटाने की प्रक्रिया में है। एक बयान में जापानी कंपनी ने कहा- बाजार का वातावरण काफी तेजी से बदल रहा है। जेरॉक्स को दिसंबर में खत्म हुई तिमाही में डॉलर 196 मिलियन का कुल घाटा हुआ है। वहीं पूरे साल के राजस्व में लगभग 5 प्रतिशत की गिरावट हुई है।

जेरॉक्स फ्यूजी की इस डील से दोनों कंपनियों को डॉलर 18 बिलियन का राजस्व प्राप्त होगा। साथ ही दोनों की पहुंच 180 देशों तक हो जाएगी। इससे दोनों खुद को ब्रांड के तौर पर बनाए रखने में सफल रहेंगे और दोनों के मुख्यालय टोक्यों और कनेक्टिकट में रहेंगे। एक बयान में जेरॉक्स की सीईओ जेफ जैकबसन ने कहा- इस साझेदारी से महत्वपूर्ण वृद्धि और उत्पादकता के अवसरों को अनलॉक करने में मदद मिलेगी।
