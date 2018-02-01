अपना शहर चुनें

ट्रंप के साथ जोड़ा गया था इस एडल्ट स्टार का भी नाम, किया इंकार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:32 AM IST
adult star stormy daniel denies having affair with Donald Trump in past
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
एडल्ट फिल्म स्टार स्टॉर्मी डैनियल ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ कथित रिश्ते होने के आरोपों को खारिज कर दिया है। पिछले दिनों खबर आई थी कि शादीशुदा ट्रंप के साथ अडल्ट स्टार के साल 2006 में शारीरिक संबंध थे। उन्होंने मंगलवार को एक बयान में कहा कि कथित अफेयर कभी हुआ ही नहीं था। हालांकि कुछ घंटों बाद जिम्मी किम्मेल लाइव शो के दौरान स्टॉर्मी अपने बयान से पलट गईं। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं पता यह बयान कहां से आया है और क्या उसपर मेरे साइन थे।

स्टॉर्मी के वकील कीथ डेविडसन और गीना रोड्रिग्स प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि अडल्ट स्टार अपने लिखित बयान पर अब भी काबिज हैं। बयान में रोड्रिग्स ने कहा कि उन्होंने मेरे और कीथ के सामने बयान पर हस्ताक्षर किए थे। इससे पहले ट्रंप के निजी वकील माइकल कोहेन ने भी डैनियल के साथ राष्ट्रपति के किसी तरह के अफेयर होने की खबर को खारिज किया था।

कुछ दिनों पहले खबर आई थी कि ट्रंप के निजी वकील ने 2016 के चुनाव से पहले एक पूर्व पोर्न स्टार को 1 लाख 30 हजार डॉलर का भुगतान किया। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वह प्रेसीडेंट के भी साथ थीं। द वाल स्ट्रीट जर्नल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अटॉर्नी माइकल कोहेन ने एक्ट्रेस स्टेफनी क्लिफोर्ड के लिए भुगतान किया। क्लिफोर्ड अपनी पोर्न फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर रह चुकी हैं। 
donald trump jimmy kimmel

