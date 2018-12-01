Officials have canceled a tsunami warning for southern Alaska that was issued following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake, reports news agency AP— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने चीन के अपने समकक्ष शी जिनपिंग के साथ अर्जेंटीना में मुलाकात से पहले कहा कि दोनों देश व्यापार समझौता करने के बेहद करीब हैं। हालांकि उन्होंने इसके अंतिम स्वरूप को स्पष्ट नहीं किया।
30 नवंबर 2018