A 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Just Shook Alaska

अलास्का में आया जबरदस्त भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 7.0 की तीव्रता दर्ज

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 03:04 AM IST
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : self
अलास्का के दक्षिणी केनाई प्रायद्वीप में 7.0 तीव्रता वाला शक्तिशाली भूकंप आने के बाद सुनामी का अलर्ट जारी किया गया। ‘नेशनल ओशियनिक एंड एटमोस्फेयरिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन’ ने यह जानकारी दी है। भूकंप के बाद यूएस सुनामी वार्निंग सिस्टम की बुलेटिन में कहा गया, ‘‘उत्तरी अमेरिका में अन्य अमेरिकी और कनाडाई प्रशांत तटीय क्षेत्रों के लिए, सुनामी के खतरे का स्तर का मूल्यांकन किया जा रहा है।’’
हालांकि इसके कुछ समय बाद प्रशांत महासागर सुनामी चेतावनी केंद्र ने कहा कि हवाई द्वीप को कोई खतरा नहीं है।  समाचार एजेंसी एपी की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अधिकारियों ने भूकंप के बाद दक्षिणी अलास्का में जारी किए गए सुनामी अलर्ट की चेतावनी को रद्द कर दिया है। 



 

los angeles alaska earthquake tsunami alert
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

America is very close to trade deal with China said Donald Trump
America

चीन के साथ व्यापार समझौते के बेहद करीब है अमेरिका : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने चीन के अपने समकक्ष शी जिनपिंग के साथ अर्जेंटीना में मुलाकात से पहले कहा कि दोनों देश व्यापार समझौता करने के बेहद करीब हैं। हालांकि उन्होंने इसके अंतिम स्वरूप को स्पष्ट नहीं किया।

30 नवंबर 2018

अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
America

G-20 सम्मेलन: पीएम मोदी बोले- शांति के लिए भारत ने दुनिया को योग का दिया खास तोहफा

30 नवंबर 2018

michael cohen
America

ट्रंप के पूर्व वकील ने कहा- रूस से सौदे को लेकर मैंने कांग्रेस से झूठ बोला

30 नवंबर 2018

करतारपुर गलियारा
America

अमेरिका ने करतारपुर गलियारे के निर्माण का स्वागत किया

30 नवंबर 2018

26/11 mumbai attack
America

26/11 के हमलावरों का सुराग देने वालों को 35 करोड़ का इनाम

26 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
America

अमेरिका में बिना दस्तावेज के रह रहे प्रवासियों की संख्या घटी, अब तक की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट

29 नवंबर 2018

uyghur women
America

मुस्लिम औरतों को चीन देता है बेहोशी की दवा, उइगर मुसलमान तुरसुन ने सुनाई दर्द भरी दास्तां

27 नवंबर 2018

Wrestling Georgia and Reggae Music of Jamaica in the list of UNESCO
America

यूनेस्को की ‘अमूर्त धरोहरों’ की सूची में जार्जिया की कुश्ती, जमैका का रेगे संगीत शामिल 

30 नवंबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-शी जिनपिंग
America

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने दी धमकी, कहा- शी से बात न बनी तो चीन का आयात शुल्क बढ़ाएंगे

28 नवंबर 2018

डोनॉल्ड ट्रंप
America

26/11 हमला : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा, भारत-अमेरिका साथ, आतंकवाद को जीतने नहीं देंगे

27 नवंबर 2018

एक ही इमारत में बस गया पूरा शहर, स्टोर से लेकर पुलिस स्टेशन तक सब है मौजूद

अमेरिका के उत्तरी राज्य अलास्का का छोटा-सा कस्बा व्हिटियर मात्र एक 14 मंजिला इमारत ‘बेगिच टॉवर’ में बसा है, यही कारण है कि इसे वर्टीकल टाउन भी कहते हैं। इस एकमात्र इमारत में कस्बे के लगभग 200 परिवार रहते हैं।

30 नवंबर 2018

मोदी 1:10

VIDEO: पीएम मोदी ने अर्जेंटीना हॉकी टीम को दी बधाई

30 नवंबर 2018

डिजाइन पिक्चर 1:18

1,70,000 यूरो में बिक गईं एफिल टॉवर की सीढ़ियां

29 नवंबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप 1:08

मुंबई हमले की बरसी पर ट्रंप ने जताई अपनी इच्छा, ट्वीट कर कही ये बड़ी बात

27 नवंबर 2018

story of china's artificial sun The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak 1:38

चीन ने बना दिया सूरज से 6 गुना बड़ा नकली सूर्य

27 नवंबर 2018

Pakistan seeking help from IMF to repay China's debt, America doubts
America

पाकिस्तान को मिले चीनी कर्ज पर पारदर्शिता जरूरी : अमेरिका

29 नवंबर 2018

mars
America

आज मंगल ग्रह पर उतरकर खुदाई शुरू करेगा नासा का मार्स इनसाइट

26 नवंबर 2018

राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का निजी विमान
America

लागर्डिया हवाई अड्डे पर मामूली दुर्घटना का शिकार हुआ ट्रंप का निजी विमान

29 नवंबर 2018

pm modi
America

जी 20 सम्मेलन के लिए पीएम मोदी अर्जेंटीना रवाना, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और जापानी पीएम आबे से करेंगे मुलाकात

28 नवंबर 2018

एलन मस्क
America

अपने ट्वीट पर ट्रोल हुए एलन मस्क, कहा- पृथ्वी का नाम ये होना चाहिए

26 नवंबर 2018

मुंबई हमला
America

मुंबई हमला: लश्कर आतंकियों को ढेर करने के लिए अमेरिका ने विशेष बल रखे थे तैयार

25 नवंबर 2018

